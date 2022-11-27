What Is an Ulcerative Colitis Diet?

If you have ulcerative colitis, your physician may have advised you that changing your diet can help you control your symptoms.

Anyone with UC will not necessarily benefit from the same type of diet, just like with any other health issue. It might be simpler for you to control your symptoms if you can pinpoint the meals and drinks that are most likely to cause an attack of ulcerative colitis symptoms.

What Is Ulcerative Colitis?

The large intestine (colon), which joins the small intestine and the anus, is impacted by UC, a kind of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). This disorder can cause the lining of the colon to become inflamed, painful, and ulcerated.

An overactive immune system causes UC. Foods and beverages with a lot of sugar, fried and fatty foods, carbonated beverages, alcohol, and foods high in fiber are just a few examples of what can aggravate the disease.

Eat this: The best ulcerative colitis diet foods

People with ulcerative colitis are more likely to experience vitamin shortages due to the possibility that they won't be able to eat a variety of meals. Other elements, like issues with nutrition absorption, may also play a role in this.

Anyone with UC must consume meals abundant in vitamins and minerals, such as iron, calcium, and vitamin A, to make sure they obtain enough nutrients.

For those with ulcerative colitis, the following foods might be better options:

Fruits low in fiber: Bananas, watermelons, peaches, papayas, etc.

Cooked vegetables: Those who suffer from UC may be able to tolerate cooked, skinless, non-cruciferous vegetables. These consist of asparagus tips, cucumbers, and squash.

Probiotic foods: Include yogurts, which have probiotics that are active. Digestion may be aided by the "good" bacteria in them. According to several studies, taking probiotics frequently can help lessen the symptoms and flare-ups of colitis.

Omega-3-rich foods: Consuming foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, walnuts, flaxseed, and chia seeds, may be beneficial.

Bad-news foods that might cause an ulcerative colitis flare-up

Flare-ups of UC can be impacted by diet. As not everyone reacts to food in the same manner, this will differ from person to person.

Some foods have the potential to have ulcerative colitis triggers. These consist of:

Alcohol: Some people's symptoms of ulcerative colitis may be exacerbated by alcoholic beverages such as wine, beer, and liquor.

Cakes, pastries, candies, and drinks all contain sugar and may cause an ulcerative colitis flare-up.

Chilis, hot peppers and hot sauces are examples of spicy cuisine. A flare-up may start or get worse if you eat spicy food.

Carbonation in some sodas and beers can irritate the gastrointestinal system and result in flatulence.

Benefits of the Ulcerative Colitis Diet

Many IBD patients, whether they have ulcerative colitis or another type of IBD, find a diet that works well for them and decide to stick with it even when they are not experiencing symptoms (during a time of remission), as it may prevent flare-ups.

According to research, many people with mild to moderate UC benefit from dietary adjustments in addition to other forms of treatment.

How Does Ulcerative Colitis Diet Work

When UC symptoms worsen, eating a temporary low-residue or low-fiber diet can occasionally assist. These eating plans aim to lessen how often and how many stools you pass.

You won't need to go to the bathroom as frequently when there is less of this food debris in your intestines.

Eating foods that can easily flow through your intestines without creating too much irritation is a good choice if you're attempting to decrease or prevent symptoms.

Ulcerative Colitis Diet Plans

Numerous diets can be used by those with UC to lessen the frequency and intensity of their symptoms.

Vegan diet: A vegan diet forgoes all animal products, such as dairy, fish, eggs, and meat. People with UC, a plant-based diet may considerably lower the risk of relapsing.

Gluten-free diet: Wheat, rye, and barley all contain the protein known as gluten. All gluten-containing foods are forbidden on this diet. According to research by 2021, eating gluten may encourage inflammation.

Paleo diet: This eating plan imitates the nutrition of possible prehistoric ancestors. A person who adheres to this diet will only eat whole foods that are available from hunting or gathering. Studies have demonstrated that a paleo diet can control gut inflammation, which benefits people with UC.

