What is Iyengar Yoga? History, Technique and Benefits

Iyengar yoga is a traditional style of yoga that was developed in the 1970s by BKS Iyengar, an Indian yoga teacher and author. He was one of the most respected yoga gurus worldwide. In fact, he's credited with being one of the first people to popularise yoga in India and across the world.

Iyengar yoga follows the principles of detail, alignment and precision. The practice is very straightforward and crisp, placing emphasis on doing the movements correctly. Often, props such as belts, blocks and mats are used to aid in performing the asanas. That not only helps one ease into the asanas but also helps those who are unable to perform the movement execute them well.

History of Iyengar Yoga

BKS Iyengar, born Bellur Krishnamachar Sundaraja Iyengar, was born in Karnataka, India, in December 1918.

At the age of 15, he visited his brother in-law, Sri Tirumalai Krishnamacharya, in Mysore. Krishnamacharya, a yogi himself, taught the young Iyengar how to use yoga to improve his health. Three years later, Iyengar traveled to Pune to teach yoga to others.

Iyengar rose to fame in 1954 when he was invited to Switzerland by violinist Yehudi Menuhin. From then on, he began travelling all over the world teaching yoga, making his way into the United States in 1956. A decade later, he published his first book 'Light on Yoga'.

Iyengar spread his knowledge of yoga by offering his students what they were looking for - stamina and flexibility. Iyengar yoga became a surefire way to improve multiple aspects of peoples’ lives.

Technique of Iyengar Yoga

This style of yoga is rather precise when it comes to the alignment of the body and correctness of the asanas. The right form and breathing techniques are always encouraged. In fact, this style also makes use of props such as yoga blocks, elastic bands, sand bags, towels etc. to help perfect each pose.

All poses in Iyengar yoga are held for a longer duration than most other practices, allowing the muscles to fully lengthen and stretch out.

Benefits of Iyengar Yoga

Like all other styles of yoga, Iyengar yoga also has multiple benefits, such as:

Improves Mobility

Of course, it makes you more flexible. Stretching out your muscles and joints is the way to go about improving mobility. The poses being held for a number of seconds or minutes gives your muscles adequate room to stretch and relax.

Improves Posture

As Iyengar yoga is so focused on alignment, it's a great way to improve one’s posture. Holding these corrective poses for a long time conditions the body to adapt to the right alignment.

Builds Strength

With your muscles placed under so much tension and pressure, it would come as a surprise if you didn’t build any strength with this practice. Regular practitioners of this style of yoga have reported building strength over the course of a few months.

Relieves Stress

Yoga is a fabulous way to let go of some stress and anxiety. What better way to do it than by giving your muscles the much needed stretching and breathing they need? Studies have shown that regular practice of this yoga can help alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Takeaway

There’s a lot of good Iyengar yoga can provide you with. Given that it’s such a popular, widely practiced form of yoga, it shouldn’t be so difficult to find a class near you. Give it a try, and see for yourself how much you’ll enjoy it.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you try out Iyengar yoga? Yes! Not my style. 0 votes so far