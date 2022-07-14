What is Jivamukti Yoga? Origins, Methodology and Benefits

Jivamukti yoga is a hybrid style of yoga developed in 1984 by David Life and Sharon Gannon. It's a variant of vinyasa, i.e. it's a more vigorous style of yoga.

Jivamukti yoga adheres to five core principles:

• Meditation, dhyana

• Scripture, shastra

• Non-violence, ahimsa

• Music, nada

• Devotion, bhakti.

The name Jivamukti comes from two Sanskrit words: jiva (individual living soul) and Mukti (liberation) - liberation while living. It was built on the grounds of Hatha yoga practices.

Origins of Jivamukti Yoga

Jivamukti yoga was founded in New York in 1984. Sharon Gannon was a dancer and musician who came up with the idea along with her partner, David Life, who was an artist.

The two started their own style based on their time spent at yoga ashrams and with gurus. During their time in India, they were mentored under gurus such as Sri K. Pattabhi Jois, Shri Brahmananda Sarasvati and Swami Nirmalanda.

In the late 90s, Jivamukti yoga gained rapid popularity and soon became a rather profitable practice for Gannon and Life. In the early 2000s, this practice went international, opening their first international centre in Munich.

Methodology

Jivamukti yoga is a vinyasa-style practice, i.e. the flow of movements is fast, usually performed as exercise. There are also aspects of its five core principles; meditation, scripture, music, chanting and breathing. Its non-violence principle is often followed by practitioners in the form of veganism.

The goal was to bring enlightenment and compassion to human beings in the modern world amidst the stresses of every day life.

Benefits of Jivamukti Yoga

So what sets apart this style of yoga from the rest?

Improves flexibility

As with all styles of yoga, Jivamukti is a great way to improve flexibilty. The vinyasa flow can be helpful in stretching out your muscles and opening out stiff joints. Regular practice can improve flexibility over time.

Improves balance

Balance and coordination are also largely improved with regular practice of yoga, especially with a dynamic, fast-paced flow, such as Jivamukti yoga. Practitioners have reported better balance and mind-muscle connection.

Builds strength

When yoga is performed as an exercise, it can bring about great improvements in strength. That is not just due to the constant dynamic movement but also the muscles taking on additional loads over the course of the class.

Reduces stress

Yoga has always been known to be a good way to release stress. Regular practitioners say that Jivamukti is an even better way to calm the mind, as it also involves meditation and music.

Takeaway

Sounds tempting enough? Why not give it a shot? Find a Jivamukti yoga class near you, and try it out. In this day and age, and with all the benefits of this yoga form, it won’t be difficult finding a centre near your area with qualified, knowledgeable instructors.

With regular practice, you may even come to find that this is the right style for you.

