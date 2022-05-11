What is the Little Thunderbolt Pose (Laghu Vajrasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Little Thunderbolt (Laghu Vajrasana) is included in Ashtanga yoga's second series. The Ashtanga version of the pose is one in which your hands are on your ankles.

This variation of the pose will put more of a demand on your chest and shoulders than the Ashtanga version. However, it can be an incredible tool for those of us who are more flexible through our torsos than our hips.

It's a good way to improve balance, conditioning, focus and concentration in Ashtanga yoga. The Little Thunderbolt pose aids in digestion, strengthens thighs and calms the heart. If you like to get into intense backbends, you'll enjoy this pose.

How to do the Little Thunderbolt Pose (Laghu Vajrasana) with Correct Form?

Before attempting this pose, you must have some basic flexibility in the camel pose.

Your strength limits will be severely tested as you go into the pose. It prepares your mind to meet challenges and overcome them. At the same time, the pose serves as a physical check to ensure you have the necessary tools to securely support your back before moving on to the series' deeper backbends.

Allow yourself the time and patience this stance requires.

Let's have a look at how to enter Laghu Vajrasana:

To do this pose:

Kneel on your mat, and lean your hips forward.

Your toes should be pointing behind you and your heels pressing into the floor in front of you.

Roll your shoulders back, and bring your hands to your ankles, wrapping your thumbs around so that the inside edge of each palm is touching the outside of the corresponding ankle.

Push down into your ankles with your hands to lift your hips up and forward.

Lean forward from your hips, and keep leaning till you feel a long line running through the sides of your body as you stretch out both arms and legs. (You may stop here if this is a comfortable starting position; if not, lean forward till you feel tightness in your chest or shoulder muscles.)

Tips & Techniques for Little Thunderbolt Pose ( Laghu Vajrasana)

Thunderbolt Pose can help you feel connected to the ancient and traditional practice of yoga. Keep the following information in mind when practicing this pose:

Throughout the position, keep your spine, neck and head aligned. Leaning your torso forward, pushing your lower ribs or sticking your chin out are all bad ideas.

Your shoulders, hips and heels should all be in line with your ears, and your pelvis should be positioned properly.

Maintain a soft look and eyes.

Maintain a healthy weight distribution across both sit bones.

Make sure the tops of your feet are pressing into the ground equally; don't let the inner or outer tops of your feet bear more weight.

Throughout the posture, keep your thighs together and your feet touching.

Benefits of Laghu Vajrasana

Helps with Posture

This pose needs an upright posture and might help to strengthen the upper body. It can assist correct slouching in your seat by improving your posture. Thunderbolt stance may help to relieve neck and back strain caused by sedentary desk jobs.

Strengthens your core

Because you utilise your stomach muscles in Thunderbolt, it builds core strength. This increased strength provides a strong foundation for more advanced yoga poses while also making everyday tasks, like lifting and moving heavy items, easier.

Reduces stress and anxiety

Laghu Vajrasana also expands the chest and shoulders, allowing for effortless and fluid breathing patterns during meditation. Thunderbolt position, deep breathing, and meditation, when combined, can improve mental health and alleviate stress.

Common Mistakes to Avoid While Doing Laghu Vajrasana

Trying Before You're Ready

This is a challenging pose that should only be attempted by people who have extensive back-bending experience. When doing this pose for the first time, you should seek guidance from a yoga instructor.

Lower Back Injury

Stretch the spine and avoid hurting the lower back, maintain the chest rising up and the glutes relaxed.

Being too stiff

While in this kneeling position, you should not experience any pain. Although some portions of your body are engaged, such as your core, shoulders and back, your entire body should not be tight or stiff. If you find yourself locked in a pose, release it, and relax your body.

Takeaway

One of the best parts of yoga is that it can be modified to suit everyone. You can adjust the pose so that it's beneficial for both your body and your mind. Practice with an awareness of your thoughts and feelings, and notice what your body needs to stay calm and still.

The next time you find yourself struggling in the Little Thunderbolt Pose (Laghu Vajrasana), try taking a moment to slow down. Give yourself the time you need to reach the pose with a sense of ease, and see how it makes you feel.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried the little thunderbolt pose? Yes! No, never did. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav