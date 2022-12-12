What is Mirror Workout?

The fitness industry is anything but stagnant. It feels like somebody's coming out with revolutionary fitness tech every second month. While the influx of new equipment and technology can drive people away from the world of fitness, it has certainly made a lot of lives much easier.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the world seemingly all but migrating to the digital hemisphere; fitness, among several other industries, banking on in-person memberships and transactions, has taken a huge hit. That has left a gaping hole in the market, waiting patiently to be satiated.

One such piece of astounding technology that has emerged is the 'mirror' workout. No, it's not working out in front of a mirror. If you're looking to find out more about this workout, read on.

What is the Mirror Workout?

'Mirror' is a game-changing piece of tech that has had an abrasive entry into the fitness industry.

As per the CEO and Founder Brynn Putnam, Mirror is an 'interactive home gym'. At face value, it looks like a mirror but is capable of streaming on-demand fitness classes. Putnam said:

“For the first time, the essential components of a great studio workout—variety, personalization, and community—are brought to the most convenient place: the home.”

That essentially decentralizes the workout experience, as it brings a gym to you rather than the other way around. You can have a custom, fully interactive session right from your bedroom or living room.

It's not like your run-of-the-mill YouTube workouts (which are great, by the way). The Mirror comes with built-in speakers, a camera with a lens cap, microphone, one-way mirror, and a fully interactive touch-screen surface with an accessible user interface.

Putnam said:

“During a workout, instructors provide real-time instruction and even personal shoutouts.”

Mirror also offers compatibility via Bluetooth or to your Apple Watch, which means you can track your workouts directly on your portable devices.

As for the exercises, what does the Mirror Workout offers? As per Putnam, new Mirror Workouts are added every day, which means you won't ever have to repeat a workout. The workout plans range from yoga and pilates to barre and boxing, each with adjustable difficulty settings from beginner to expert so that you can gauge your level of fitness.

There's a reason you will mostly see celebrities and influencers endorsing the Mirror — it costs $1500. Kate Hudson, in particular, is a fan of the Mirror Workout, and has been using it to get back into shape since giving birth.

Despite the price aspect, the reception for the Mirror seems to be rather positive. One happy user said:

“Mirror is a game changer for me. As someone who uses any excuse to not go to the gym, you simply cannot beat the convenience of this product!”

Another said:

“I really liked both seeing the instructor and myself at the same time. It really helps to be able to do exercise classes right in your own house.”

Conclusion

The Mirror workout is a surefire way to add some tenacity to your home workouts, but its extravagant price tag might make it unreasonable for the average gym-goer.

Nevertheless, it's a fair price considering the service it offers, from the expansive list of Mirror Workouts to one-on-one training. If you've got $1500 to spend, this might be one of the smarter ways to invest that amount.

