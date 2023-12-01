What is the NEAT technique? Why is it important?

The NEAT technique is not actually an exercise! NEAT stands for Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis. It refers to the energy expended by the movements we make in our daily lives. NEAT encompasses everything of our life's physical activity that isn't associated with organized sports or exercise (or breathing, eating, and sleeping). NEPA, or non-exercise physical activity, is another term for it.

NEAT motions can be thought of as physically demanding exercises that don't require the same amount of sustained physical effort as an exercise routine. Other instances include playing board games, cleaning the kitchen, and taking the dog for walks. It is considered NEAT to even stand at a desk as opposed to sitting at one.

NEAT can be said as a fancy term for the calories burned by all of the movement you perform during the day that is not exercise.

Do NEAT and weight loss go hand in hand?

NEAT helps with weight loss. (Image via Unsplash/ EV)

While conventional exercise is beneficial to general health and has the potential to aid in weight loss, NEAT technique has a major effect on energy balance. A calorie deficit is necessary for weight loss and can be achieved with the assistance of increasing NEAT. The following are some ways that NEAT can help:

Calorie expenditure: The total number of calories burned during the day is influenced by NEAT. A person's overall calorie expenditure can be raised by increasing their daily activity levels. Some examples of this include walking more, using the stairs instead of the lift, and incorporating movement into everyday work.

Sedentary behavior reduction: Long periods of sitting have been linked to a number of health hazards, including weight gain. By reducing your sedentary behavior and increasing your daily exercise, you can mitigate these consequences.

Lifestyle adjustments: For certain individuals, adopting a regimented fitness program may not be as sustainable as making minor lifestyle adjustments to enhance everyday physical activity. This can be especially helpful for people who find it difficult to participate in regular, structured exercise.

What are the benefits of NEAT technique?

Simple day to day activities count as NEAT. (Image via Unsplash/ Helena Lopes)

Other than weight loss, NEAT can greatly help with overall fitness and well-being. Here are some of the benefits:

Metabolic health: There is a correlation between NEAT technique and better metabolic health. Blood sugar levels, other metabolic indicators, and insulin sensitivity can all be positively impacted by regular activity throughout the day.

Cardiovascular health: Increasing your daily physical activity can help your heart. Easy exercises such as walking can enhance circulation and heart health.

Mood and energy levels: Studies have shown a positive correlation between enhanced mood and increased energy levels, even with low-intensity and accidental physical exercise. Stress and exhaustion can be reduced during the day by taking quick pauses to move around.

Joint health and muscle activation: NEAT technique incorporates a range of motions that work for various muscle groups. This may support healthy joints and general muscular activation. Frequent movement can also increase flexibility and help avoid stiffness.

Sustainability: NEAT is simple to integrate into everyday life, unlike regimented workout programs that could take a lot of time or require particular settings. Because of this, it's a viable and approachable method for a large number of people to raise their levels of general physical activity.

It's crucial to remember that, even though NEAT technique has advantages, regular exercise and a balanced diet are still necessary for good general health. For optimum well-being, a complete strategy including regular movement, planned exercise, and a nutritious diet is usually advised.