What is a neti pot, and how to use it?

If you have nasal congestion, using a neti pot can be the best way to get instant relief. While using it may seem a little awkward and also be tricky, these devices do wonders when it comes to clearing out allergens and mucus.

So, what exactly is it? Is it safe to use? Read on to learn more about a neti pot and how to use it safely and correctly.

What is a neti pot?

It's a teapot-shaped device. (Photo via Instagram/Ayurvedic.Yogui)

A neti pot is a teapot-looking device that helps eliminate build-up of allergens and mucus trapped inside the nasal passage. The pot pushes a flow of saline water through the nostrils, clearing out the nasal passage.

But, why saline solution? That's because a saline solution instead of plain water reduces irritation and clears out stuffy nose more efficiently.

It's an ideal treatment option for people experiencing respiratory congestion or healing from nasal surgery. You can either buy one or make a homemade solution for clearing out your sinuses and nostrils.

What does a neti pot do?

It relieves congestion and improves breathing. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Well, there are several notable benefits a neti pot offers. The procedure not only clears out mucus and allergens but also eases breathing and prevents nostril blockage.

Today, many people swear on it to get instant relief from nasal congestion, as it’s really effective and brings a variety of advantages, like:

prevents congestion

improves breathing

properly rinses the nasal passage

eases sinus pressure

eliminates built-up mucus and other allergens

eliminates inflammation-causing problems

improves respiratory problems without any side effects

How to use a neti pot?

Using a neti pot might seem difficult at first, but with regular practice, you can master the procedure very easily. So, how does a neti pot work?

Here’s how you can use it safely and correctly:

Step 1: Mix warm water with the salt package you got with the pot to make a saline solution. Pour the mixture into the neti pot.

Step 2: Stand near a sink, and place the tip of the pot inside one nostril.

Step 3: Tilt your head forward towards the sink and look down. Lift the pot straight up so that the saline solution easily enters your nasal passage. Allow gravity to carry the solution through your nasal passage and flows easily through the other nostril.

Step 4: Allow the mucus and trapped allergens to dip out from the opposite nostril. Once done, blow your nose to fully clear your nasal passage.

Step 5: Repeat the procedure for your other nostril using the same steps.

If you have nostril congestion, try using a neti pot at least once or twice a day till you get relief from your symptoms. Also, if you have sinus congestion from allergies or colds, consider using it as an effective home-based treatment.

Is it safe?

Disinfect the pot after every use. (Photo via Instagram/nourishyogatherapy)

Yes, it's safe as long as you use it correctly and follow safety guidelines. Moreover, there are a few important tips you should keep in mind when using the procedure to avoid creating complications.

Do not use a cold saline solution: Never use a cold saline solution in your nostrils, especially if you’ve recently undergone sinus surgery. That's because it can lead to paranasal sinus exostoses (PSE), which are bony growths affecting the nasal passages.

Never use tap water: Do not use tap water; instead, use filtered, distilled, or boiled water at room temperature. That's because tap water may be contaminated and cause inflammation and infections.

Clean your pots regularly: Once you’ve used it, disinfect the pot. Clean it thoroughly, and leave it to air dry completely before using it again. That will prevent infections and also keep your respiratory system away from dirt and pollutants.

How to make a saline solution at home?

For making a saline solution at home, you will need:

1 teaspoon of baking soda

3 teaspoons of iodide-free salt

1 cup of boiled or filtered water at room temperature

Now mix the baking soda and salt together, and put the mixture in an air-tight container for further use.

To make the solution for single use, mix one teaspoon of mixture with one cup of warm water, and follow the aforementioned instructions. If you find the procedure to be ineffective or if it exacerbates your symptoms, stop using it, and talk to a doctor about other treatment options.

Poll : 0 votes