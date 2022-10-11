What is Nicole Scherzinger's Diet and Workout Routine?

Nicole Scherzinger may be 41, but she's looking better than ever. The former frontwoman of the Pussycat Dolls and judge of X-Factor is on a quest to keep getting fitter and healthier.

Of course, like all of us do, she indulges in some treats every once in a while, but who can blame her? She works pretty hard, both as a celebrity and musician, and in the gym. In fact, she has built quite a reputation as one of the fittest celebs around. So, how did she do that?

On that note, let's take a look at her diet and workout routine:

Nicole Scherzinger's Diet and Workout Routine

At first glance, you would probably assume that Scherzinger is a health-conscious maniac who only stocks up on carrot sticks and kale in her pantry. However, you'd be relieved to find out that her diet is actually rather simple — she eats whatever she likes in moderation.

That comes from a rather tragic incident. In her youth, Scherzinger formed a pretty unhealthy relationship with food, developing bulimia in the process. She said:

“You can recover, and you can get rid of it forever. I did it, and that’s why it’s so important for me to share my story … you hide it from the world; you isolate yourself. But you can beat it - do not give up, because you’re so special, and you’re meant for such great things.”

For her meals, Scherzinger doesn't opt for anything too fancy or serious. Breakfast is usually made up of abundant amounts of protein and complex carbs. Scherzinger is fighting the fight to prove that carbs aren't unhealthy and trying to destigmatize the popular misperception of carbs in the process.

Nevertheless, her breakfast of choice is usually avocado toast with a side of poached eggs and smoked salmon. It's a very balanced meal, as she gets carbs from the toast, protein from the salmon and eggs, and fats from the avocado. Salmon being a fatty fish also contributes to her daily fat intake as well.

Lunch is usually a smaller meal for Scherzinger. She opts for a salad or some sushi, or anything high in fiber, as that keeps her full for longer.

Scherzinger is a busy woman. By dinnertime, she's usually too busy to cook up a meal and often finds herself eating out or ordering in. While that can get out of hand, Scherzinger wisely selects her choice of takeout.

She prefers to order rice or pasta with some lean protein and vegetables on the side. However, she doesn't eat healthy round the clock. Depending on her mood, she orders some Mexican food with heaps of cheese or a pizza. It's a healthy balance, which happens to be her way of life.

Nicole Scherzinger works out as religiously as she eats. Unfortunately, just like with food, Scherzinger developed a pretty unhealthy relationship with the gym too. She apparently became obsessed with slimming down and hated how she looked, forming a negative self-perception.

Fortunately, she's past it now, and now she enjoys a much healthier, productive relationship with fitness. Scherzinger kicks things off with 20 minutes of running on the treadmill, as it gets her blood flowing and warms her up.

She moves on to training her core. That means doing tons of work with medicine balls and exercise balls, and of course, crunches by the dozen. Her workouts are versatile, ranging from high intensity plyomteric box jumps to burpees and core training.

However, she enjoys yoga the most, hot yoga, to be precise. That allows her to relax her mind and body while working on her flexibility and ramping up her heart rate.

Takeaway

We hope you enjoyed this insight into Nicole Scherzinger's diet and workout routine. She looks in incredible shape, and that's attributable to her years of commitment to her diet and fitness regime. She has also had to overcome a lot to get where she's now, making the final result that much better and sweeter.

