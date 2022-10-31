What is the Nutritional Value of Green Olives?

Green olives belong to a group of fruits called stone fruits. They are biologically related to mangoes, cherries, peaches, almonds, and pistachios and are known to be high in antioxidants and are beneficial for our hearts and bones. They are generally added to pasta, pizza, salads, and sandwiches.

Olives are usually green or black in color. They are widely grown in the Mediterranean region and are pressed to produce olive oil.

Nutritional Benefits of Green Olives

They are a good source of several vitamins and minerals. The most abundant nutrients in green olives are:

Vitamin E: It is a strong fat soluble antioxidant usually found in fatty plant foods. It is also known as tocopherol. Antioxidants protect our body from oxidative stress.

Calcium: This mineral is crucial for the formation of bones and teeth. Calcium is also required for heart, muscle, and nerve functions.

Iron: Olives are a moderate source of non-heme iron. Iron is required for the formation of hemoglobin, which helps transport oxygen in the blood.

Sodium: Olives have some amount of sodium that is important for our bodily functions.

Copper: Green olives contain copper as well, a deficiency of which may lead to heart diseases.

Olives contain 11–15% fat, most of which is oleic acid, which is a mono-unsaturated fatty acid (MUFA). Oleic acid is associated with reduced inflammation and the risk of heart disease. They are a low carb fruit, and their carb content is mostly comprised of dietary fiber, which keeps our gut healthy. Olives do not cause fat gain and are great for people who are struggling with weight loss.

Beneficial Plant Compounds in Green Olives

Green olives are often used along with herbs in Mediterranean cooking (Image via Unsplash/Daniel Agudelo)

Just like many other plants, olives offer a variety of beneficial plant compounds that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The natural compounds present in olives are:

Oleuropein: It is present in raw olives and has various benefits.

Hydroxytyrosol: Oleuropein is converted into hydroxytyrosol during the ripening stage of olives.

Tyrosol: This is also an antioxidant and has anti-cancer properties.

Oleanolic acid: Known to prevent and reduce inflammation in the liver.

Known to prevent and reduce inflammation in the liver. Quercetin: This compound is known to help people with high blood pressure.

Several studies have shown that extra-virgin olive oil from green olives may reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer. Oleic acid prevents the oxidation of inflammatory fatty acids and thus prevents and reduces inflammation in the body. this may protect against conditions like fatty liver. Oleic acid might also help in reducing bad LDL cholesterol in the body. Some studies have shown that regular consumption of olive oil can reduce mean blood pressure.

Olive oil is one of the main components of the Mediterranean diet. People following this diet were found to have stronger bones, and the occurrence of osteoporosis was low in this region. This led to the belief that olive oil has a positive effect on bone density.

The rate of occurrence of cancers was low in the Mediterranean region as well. This could be due to the presence of oleic acid in the green ones. Antioxidants and other plant compounds are often believed to stop cancer cells from growing. However, further detailed research is required to prove these benefits.

Olives and olive oil are also associated with the prevention of mental decline. The compound oleocanthal found in green olives is a type of natural phenolic compound found in extra-virgin olive oil that can prevent mental decline, dementia, and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease. It may also regulate blood glucose levels and might help people with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Summary

Olives are stone fruits widely used in Mediterranean cuisine. They are added to pasta, pizza, and other savory dishes worldwide and can be pickled in brine along with other spices. They are often added to sandwiches and stir-fried foods.

Green olives are commonly used in the extraction of olive oil. They are known to have several health benefits due to their antioxidant content. While regular consumption of green olives and olive oil can prevent several health conditions, a balanced diet with a variety of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables is crucial for your overall wellbeing.

