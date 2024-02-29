What does a nutritionist do? Is it just about food planning?

Have you ever wondered what does a nutritionist do? Most of us are quite skeptical about nutritionists because we don't consult one often.

Although we seek information on nutrition and diet online, most of the time, some of us visit nutritionists too, either at the request of their doctors or due to curiosity as well.

Planning a diet requires in-depth knowledge of macronutrients, micronutrients and the role they play in our body. It's usually difficult to know all these details before preparing your meals.

Going to a nutritionist can help with all these calculations, but there are many more things a nutritionist can help you with. Let's discuss these in detail.

What does a nutritionist do?

The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee revealed that three-fourths of the U.S. population does not fulfill their recommended intake of vegetables, fruits and healthy fats.

Instead, they consume more than the permissible limits of added sugar and other harmful ingredients. Resisting junk food is quite difficult, and the lack of knowledge about the ingredients in these food items keeps the consumer in obscurity. That's where a nutritionist comes in handy.

So, what does a nutritionist do? As we already know, the most important work a nutritionist does is to prepare a diet plan according to your dietary requirements, age, gender and other physiological conditions.

They also take into consideration various social, cultural and economic conditions of their clients. So, what does a nutritionist do other than these calculations? Let's dig into the details below.

What does a nutritionist do to manage various diseases?

A nutritionist possesses in-depth knowledge of how the body responds to various pathological conditions and what can be done nutritionally to help the person.

Our hunger and digestion also change in various conditions, and we can't digest every type of food in various disease conditions. A nutritionist carefully excludes those foods from your meal plan that might harm your gut or any other organ in case you are unwell.

Furthermore, certain foods are known to help you with recovery after an injury or illness. A nutritionist includes these foods in your meal plan to speed up your recovery process. Remember to share all your medical and diagnostic details with your nutritionist for a proper diet.

Nutritionists explain the diet in detail to their clients and set short-term and long-term goals for them to follow. They also take into consideration the mental health of their clients and make them understand the need for a proper diet to help with their ongoing treatments.

Nowadays, you can find nutritionists in:

Private clinics

Physicians’ clinics

Holistic healthcare clinics

Sports facilities

Nutraceutical companies

Corporations

Non-profit organizations

To become a nutritionist, formal education is required, and to become a certified nutrition specialist, a Master’s in Clinical Nutrition (Nutrition MS) is essential. Certain regions require a license to allow a nutritionist to practice, and these requirements must be checked in advance.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

