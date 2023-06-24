What is pleurisy? Causes, symptoms, and treatment

Pleurisy (pronounced PLOOR-ih-see) is a condition of the lungs in which the pleura that separates the lungs from the chest wall is inflamed. It's also known as pleuritis and is associated with sharp pain in the chest, especially while breathing.

If anyone experiences pain in the chest while breathing, it's essential to identify the symptoms as early as possible to get immediate medical attention.

In this article, we bring all the necessary information about pleurisy along with the causes, symptoms, and available treatment options.

Pleurisy symptoms

Pleuritis can be diagnosed using X-Ray and CT/MRI scans (Image via Unsplash/CDC)

Signs and symptoms of pleuritis might include the following:

Chest pain, especially while breathing, coughing, or sneezing

Shortness of breath while doing regular work

Cough can also be observed in rare cases

Fever is a rare symptom that might be associated with the condition in case the inflammation is severe.

It has to be kept in mind that these symptoms are also associated with conditions like heart attacks and hence identifying the actual cause of chest pain and differentiating these two conditions is necessary for proper diagnosis.

Pleurisy causes

As pleuritis is an inflammatory condition, there can be various factors causing this condition. Even smoking can increase the risk of pleuritis. Some of the causative factors of pleurisy are:

Viral infection, including influenza and viral cold

Bacterial infection, including pneumonia

Fungal infection

Autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis or lupus

Tumors and cancers affecting the pleural layer

Pulmonary embolism

Tuberculosis of the lungs

Physical changes like injury or fracture

Rare genetic disorders, like sickle cell disease

Adverse reactions from medications or recreational drugs

As the possible causes are diverse, it can be difficult for normal people to identify the underlying cause for a particular case.

It's better to get immediate medical attention in case of chest pain to avoid any serious complications. Lung infections can be prevented by vaccines and quitting smoking.

Diagnostic tests for pleuritic chest pain

Common tests and diagnostic tools that can help with the proper identification of causes of pleurisy include:

Chest X-ray: These scans can show inflammation in the lungs, injury, tumor or pneumonia. This is the most common test a doctor could suggest to you.

These scans can show inflammation in the lungs, injury, tumor or pneumonia. This is the most common test a doctor could suggest to you. Blood tests: Blood tests can find out bacterial or viral infections and other autoimmune causes.

Blood tests can find out bacterial or viral infections and other autoimmune causes. CT and MRI scans: A CT or MRI scan can show fluid accumulation and inflammation in the pleural layer.

A CT or MRI scan can show fluid accumulation and inflammation in the pleural layer. Ultrasound: An ultrasound can also show fluid accumulation and inflammation.

The aforementioned methods can help understand the cause of pleurisy in a person, and necessary treatments can be given on time.

Pleurisy treatments

The causative factors mentioned above decide the treatment options. Currently, the following types of treatments are available for pleurisy:

Antibiotics are usually given for bacterial infections.

Anti-inflammatory drugs are prescribed for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis.

Doctors may prescribe anticoagulants in certain cases.

In some severe cases, doctors may also conduct surgery.

In case of rare parasitic infections, doctors may also suggest antiparasitic medications.

These treatments and medications must only be prescribed by a doctor after a proper diagnosis is done. In case of doubt, it's advisable to take proper advice from a specialist doctor.

Can I do pleurisy treatment at home?

Oxygen can reduce difficulty in breathing. (Image via Unsplash/Mockup Graphics)

Although measures can be taken to reduce overall inflammation and resting can help with the pain, it's advisable to seek medical attention and not rely on home treatment options.

Yoga exercises for the lungs can help reduce uneasiness while breathing. Oxygen can be provided to the patient at home with the advice of a medical professional to ease breathing issues, but it's essential to seek medical supervision as early as possible.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes