What are plyo push-ups: Everything you need to know about this advanced push-up variation

If you're bored with traditional push-ups, amping up your training with plyo push-ups can be really effective. Plyo push-ups, also called plyometric push-ups or plyometric press-ups, are an advanced exercise that targets some of the primary upper body muscles.

It's a bodyweight exercise, best suited for advanced-level exercisers and people with well-developed upper body strength. Because of the intensive force that’s required to perform plyo push-ups, they're not recommended for individuals who are just starting with strength training.

How to do plyo push-ups?

No equipment is needed for plyometric push-ups. (Photo via Pexels/Lucas Albino)

To perform a plyometric push-up, you don’t need any equipment. All you need is an exercise mat and your body weight.

Follow these steps to do the plyometric press-ups:

Step 1: Start in a plank or a regular push-up position with the core engaged, palms under the shoulders and legs extended behind. Make sure the torso is in a straight line and the head and neck are in a neutral position.

Step 2: Start lowering your body towards the floor, as you would in a regular push-up.

Step 3: As soon as the chest touches the floor, move upwards explosively so that the hands and upper body are off the floor. For an added challenge, clap your hands together, and return your hands to their starting position.

Step 4: Land softly on the floor, and move to the next rep. Perform at least ten reps for two sets.

Muscles involved and targeted

Plyometric push-ups target major upper body muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Pikx By Panther)

When done correctly, plyo push-ups target some of the major upper body muscles, including:

chest

triceps

shoulders

serratus anterior

core

When doing this exercise, though, make sure the core muscles are engaged throughout the movement, as that will help protect the spine from getting strained. Also, keep the upper thighs aligned with the torso and hips positioned at the same level to maintain correct form.

Plyo push-ups variations to try

Below, we have listed the top two plyometric push-ups you can do to challenge yourself even more. These variations will improve your upper body strength and size and also help with muscle growth.

#1 Bench plyo push-up

Plyo push-ups can be done using an elevated surface. (Photo via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

This is an advanced plyometric push-up variation that requires an exercise bench or a similar elevated surface.

To do it:

Take a push-up position with your hands on the bench and toes extended behind. Make sure the body is stable and palms are firmly pressed on the bench.

Lower down till the chest touches the edge of the bench, and as soon as you come up, explosively, lift your hands off and clap (optional).

Repeat.

#2 Close grip plyometric push-up

Close grip plyo push-ups are quite a challenging variation that enhances the load on the triceps but limits strain on the shoulders. Overall, this exercise increases lockout strength and help you achieve massive upper body power.

To do it:

Take a regular push-up position, and keep your hands at less than shoulder width.

Lower down till the chest touches the floor, and as soon as you come up, explosively lift your hands off the floor, and clap (optional).

Repeat.

Alternatively, you can also use a medicine ball to do a plyo push-up. To do so, you need to keep one hand on the ball and the other on the floor while performing the movements.

Plyometric push-ups offer incredible benefits

Plyo push-ups burn calories. (Photo via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Regardless of your fitness goals, incorporating the plyometric push-up in your regular workout routine or upper-body training session can bring some incredible benefits.

Not only does this exercise help you attain more strength, but it will also improve athletic performance while burning calories. Additionally, it will elevate heart rate and boost overall cardiovascular health, too.

Combining plyometric push-ups with other cardio exercises like burpees and plank can help develop power and strength in upper body muscles.

