What is the Psoas Muscle? Workout Techniques, Benefits, and Tips

The psoas are one of three large pairs of muscles that connect the hips to the legs, the others being the gluteus maximus (or glutes) and piriformis. However, psoas are the only ones that connect directly to the lumbar (lower) spine from the femur (thigh).

These muscles are responsible for most of the movement in the hips, and for support while walking, running, cycling, climbing stairs, etc. Flexibility of the psoas is what allows an individual to bring their knees to their chest.

The benefits of working the psoas

Strong and stretched psoas muscles provide several physiological benefits, such as:

Improved mobility in the hips

Stronger muscles in the area mean improved movement and flexibility in the region. Exercising in this area can help loosen up tight hips and improve the range of motion of the surrounding joints.

Reduced lower back pain

Oftentimes, a weak or tight psoas is the main cause of lower back pain. It is located at the lowest point of the spine and bears the weight of the upper half of the body. Strengthening this muscle will also fix your posture.

Eliminate lower back pain. Image via Pexels/Elina Fairytale

Faster movements

Strengthening this muscle group also helps you move faster and more fluidly. This is because you gain more control over the muscles and joints, so they respond to stimuli quicker.

The best exercises to stretch & strengthen the psoas

These exercises should help the psoas get the stretch it needs, while also strengthening them to aid with movement and eliminate lower back pain.

Glute bridge

This is the base version of the hip thruster. It is typically performed on the floor. Using weights is optional.

Start by lying on the floor and bending your legs at your knees, pointing your knees to the ceiling.

Keep your feet hip-distance apart and your hands flat down on either side of you. Inhale.

Exhale and push your hips up, keeping your shoulders and feet firm on the ground. Allow your hips to be in line with your knees and shoulders. Use your hands to stabilize yourself.

You may hold this pose for about 5 seconds while squeezing your glutes.

Lower your hips back down and inhale slowly.

Repeat this movement for 10 to 12 reps.

Lunges

The lunge is a popular leg exercise that isn’t always received with a lot of enthusiasm. Performing isometric lunge holds are a great way to strengthen the psoas.

Start by standing straight with your feet together.

Bring your right leg out and place it about a foot ahead of you. Lower your body into a lunge position while keeping your back straight and shoulders tall. Inhale as you do this.

You may hold this pose for about 5 seconds while keeping your core stable. Additionally, you may even twist your upper body 90 degrees to the right.

Exhale and straighten your legs. Bring your right leg back and return to the starting position.

Repeat the move alternatively until you have done about 10 reps on each leg. You may even hold dumbbells as you progress.

Frankenstein walks

This movement is supposed to mimic the walk of the famed fictional character. It is a good way to activate and stretch the muscles in the hip flexor complex.

Start by standing straight with your feet together and your arms out straight by your sides, in line with your shoulders. Inhale.

Kick your right leg up and out straight in front of you, while simultaneously reaching your left hand forward to meet your right foot. Exhale as you do this.

Return your hand and foot to the starting position while inhaling.

Repeat this movement with your left leg and right arm. Continue the pattern until you have completed five to six reps on each side.

Lying leg raises

This movement demands additional work by the core muscles in order to keep the legs suspended in the air without touching the floor at any time.

Start by lying face-up on the floor. Tuck your hands just below your lower back or buttocks. Inhale.

Begin to raise your legs up slowly while exhaling, ensuring your lower back is flat on the ground. Hold them straight up in front of you, at an angle of 90 degrees from the floor. Point your toes to the ceiling.

Inhale again as you slowly lower them back an inch or two above the ground.

Repeat this move for 10 to 12 reps.

Bird Dog

It is a popular core exercise, but it is also great for strengthening this muscle group. The contralateral movements of this exercise allow for a good stretch.

Get on your hands and knees. Keep your back straight by bracing your core. Ensure your arms and legs are at 90-degree angles to your body.

IRaise your right arm and straighten it in front of you while inhaling. Simultaneously, straighten your left leg out behind you. Allow your fingers and toes to point in the opposite directions.

Bend both limbs in towards your body upon exhalation and return them to the starting position.

Repeat this movement with your left arm and right leg. Continue the pattern until you have completed five to six reps on each side.

Although lower back pain is a very real problem that affects a lot of us, it is not impossible to get rid of. The psoas muscles may be embedded deep within the hip flexor complex, but performing these movements regularly will prove to be hard to train them. Try these out in the mornings, evenings, or during your workout for a few weeks, and you should be walking better in no time!

Edited by Diptanil Roy

