What is Ragnar Relay? Basics, Tips, Technique and Benefits

The Ragnar relay combines 50 percent endurance, 50 percent adventure, and 100 percent enjoyment. These races and competitions are held all over the world, on both metropolitan streets and beautiful routes.

The inaugural Wasatch Back relay, which ran 188 miles from Logan to Park City, Utah, was started in 2004 by creator Steve Hill, his son Dan, and Dan's college roommate Tanner Bell. This little relay quickly increased in popularity, and now thousands of people compete in events all over the world.

Ragnar Relay – What’s all the hype about?

You can choose between Ragnar Relay and the Ragnar Trail. Both have the same fundamentals. You and your teammates will load up two vans and run a relay over two days and one night.

The relay involves a group of 12 people covering 200-ish miles. The trail race is a relay-style race with a team of eight runners running on three different single-track circuits. Ragnar assigns a difficulty rating to each loop, ranging from "challenging" for loop one to "very friggin' hard" for loop three. Your team will run until everyone has completed all three loops.

If you're able to sleep, you'll need to do so in the vehicle, on grassy fields, and in parking lots at rest stops.

Each partner runs three separate legs for a total distance of 11 to 24 miles on the road of Ragnar, with plenty of rest in between. This allows you plenty of time to bond with your teammates and other relay teams.

As they approach the finish line, all 12 members of the relay run together through an orange arch.

Getting started with Ragnar Relay

Do you need to alter your training in preparation for the Ragnar relay? It depends a lot on what you've been training for and how many miles you've been given.

Each runner will complete three runs.

The average overall distance is 15-19 miles.

This could entail jogging 6 miles three times or dividing the distance into 6 miles, 2 miles, and 5 miles segments.

If you're preparing for a marathon, you don't need to do anything in particular. If you regularly run 5 miles a couple of times a week, adding a double run day each week will assist.

Run three miles in the morning and four or five miles at night. This simply prepares you mentally for how your body will feel if you do not get a full night's sleep in between runs.

If you're preparing for a half marathon, it is recommended to perform at least one practice run that's as long as your longest run, followed by a short run the next day.

Excited for Ragnar Relay? Here are some tips

Hit the tracks with utmost confidence and you will find yourself making tonnes of memories down the track. Here are some tips to get you started:

Study your routes: You'll be running portions of the Ragnar Relay in the dark in a place you probably don't know. Make sure you know where you're heading. Make mental notes of notable sites, street names, and even "you've gone too far" signs.

Make a meal plan: You'll be running on very little sleep, with only brief breaks and no resemblance to your usual pattern. Plan your diet and hydration consumption accordingly. No substantial meals during the tournament because you'll be guessing when your next leg will be. Maintain a carb-centric diet for burnable fuel and do everything you can to keep your stomach in check.

Pack additional clothing: Because you'll be running rain or shine, you'll want to change your clothes several times. Packing your clothes changes in large plastic zip bags is a great idea. Once you freshen up, you'll have a fantastic spot to store your stinky clothes.

Keep your phone on you at all times: Because you'll be working alone and in the dark at times. Your vanmates may be ahead of you, zigzagging to the next meeting point or speeding through a drive-thru. You'll need your phone if you get lost, miss some turns, or suffer an injury.

Extra pair of shoes: Because paths can get muddy, you might want to bring gators to protect your socks and long running pants from mud and puddles. You might also wish to bring a spare pair of shoes. Trail running shoes are not required. Your standard running shoes will suffice, however trail shoes can be used if you're used to them.

Why should you go for Ragnar Relay?

Most people participate in Ragnar relays to feel a sense of community with fellow runners, to achieve a difficult objective, and to run somewhere scenic and possibly new to them. Furthermore, scientific evidence supports why such an engaging and motivating experience should be considered.

According to the American Heart Association, spending time with like-minded people, such as at a Ragnar relay, can help you attain a running goal. If you want to race but think a marathon is too difficult, the Ragnar relay can be a good place to start because of the social aspect, rather than running 26.2 miles alone.

