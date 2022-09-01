What's Better for Weight Loss: Cardio or Strength Training?

There’s always confusion about whether cardio is better for weight loss or strength training.

While both exercise forms have their pros and cons, there’s no one correct answer, as it can vary from person to person. Some lose weight using cardio, while others do so using strength training.

After a lot back and forth, fitness enthusiasts and coaches seem to have an answer about what works best for weight loss.

Let’s find out.

What's Better for Weight Loss?

It’s important to understand that resistance/strength training and cardio are both useful for losing weight. However, a combination of both forms is better for weight loss.

Resistance training is an important workout method. The body burns extra calories to generate the energy required to fuel the effort needed during strength training. Moreover, your metabolism also increases, and the weight loss process lasts even after you stop working out.

Resistance training allows you to tone your muscles as you lose weight, which is extremely important to add definition to your physique. However, cardio is a tool that helps with accelerating the weight loss process.

There are various types of cardio, such as LISS (low intensity steady state) and HIIT (high intensity interval training). While a steady state allows you to burn calories when doing cardio, the HIIT effect remains even after you’re done with the session.

Usually, many suggest a combination of resistance training with HIIT sessions, but it’s best to avoid doing HIIT every day. Like you switch between body parts for resistance training, do so between HIIT and LISS for your cardio sessions as well.

Regardless of which cardio type you choose, a combination of cardio and strength training enables you to burn more calories than you would if you do only one type of workout.

Eventually, any workout that burns calories is better for weight loss. If you’re not burning calories, you’re not going to lose weight in any shape or form.

Cardio and Strength Training Alternatives for Weight Loss

Weight loss is not an overnight process. If you want to lose weight, you have to focus on nutrition with the same intensity that you work out. The only way to lose weight, whether you work out or not, is to be in a calorie deficit.

It means you’re going to consume less calories than you burn throughout the day. As a result, your body will burn the stored fat to generate the remaining energy. Finally, to lose weight, you must give your body the required rest. Your muscles need to recover before they can exercise, which will eventually help burn calories.

Bottom Line

Now that you have understood how weight loss happens, have a schedule that allows you to do the same. A great first step is to get your nutrition right. Ensure that your diet is a calorie deficit, and work your way up from there.

