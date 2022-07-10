7 Health Benefits of Calcium Pyruvate

Calcium pyruvate is a natural compound within the body that facilitates metabolism via the breakdown and digestion of carbohydrates. It is formed during the breakdown of glucose. Our bodies produce adenosine triphosphate (or ATP) thanks to calcium pyruvate. ATP is the body’s primary energy currency, without which we wouldn’t be able to carry out aerobic exercises such as those that require the presence of oxygen.

As a supplement, however, calcium pyruvate is widely marketed as an aid to weight-loss. While people look past its other health benefits and focus on its fat-loss capabilities, it turns out it's good for more than just shedding a few pounds.

Benefits of calcium pyruvate

Aids with weight loss

Since pyruvate is involved in boosting metabolism, it is believed to speed up the breakdown of fats in the body. This can only be effective if consumed either with a calorie-deficit diet, or while following a regular exercise program.

Increases energy levels

And why wouldn’t it? Pyruvate does facilitate the production of ATP, the body’s primary source of energy. This has been shown to improve performance, especially in endurance athletes. What’s more is that it also helps transport glucose and protein to muscle cells, promoting faster recovery.

Has anti-aging properties

Not just in supplements; beauty products made from pyruvate are also beneficial for the skin. Studies have shown that face products like peels and masks containing this compound help with preventing early aging signs like texture, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation.

Anti-inflammatory effects

Pyruvate also has anti-inflammatory characteristics that may prevent gastrointestinal issues and protect bone health. Plus, it’s said to also protect bowel health.

Boosts immunity

Studies on rats have shown that pyruvate can be beneficial to one’s immune system. This can be attributed to its ability to help with various issues in the body. Staying away from these problems in the first place can help significantly with improving immune health.

Improves bone health

Calcium is an essential mineral for bone growth and development. Regular consumption can improve the mineral density of bones, preventing osteoporosis in the long run.

Protects vision

Calcium pyruvate supplementation is known to improve eye health. While more research is needed on the subject, it is believed to prevent the development of cataracts.

Although calcium pyruvate is naturally produced in the body, it can be beneficial as a supplement in numerous ways. Just pop a tablet during your daily intake of vitamins and other supplements. Be sure to drink plenty of water as this compound can dehydrate you. Take your supplements daily and eat well!

