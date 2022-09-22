What's the hardest yoga pose? 5 challenging yoga exercises to try

Yoga is one of the best things you can do for your body. It's relaxing, calming, and good for the mind and spirit, but it can be a lot harder than you think.

In fact, some poses are a huge challenge, and that's why they're so rewarding when you master them. So if you're looking to get deeper into your practice or even start one at all, here are a few hard poses that will make all the difference in how well-rounded (and strong) your body feels by the end:

Challenging Yoga Poses

Here's a look at five such poses:

#1 Headstand

The headstand is a pose that takes much practice to perfect, but it's worth it. Here are some tips on how to get into a headstand and what you can do while in the pose:

To get into a headstand, begin by getting onto your hands and knees.

Bend at the waist with your back straight, and raise one leg up till it's perpendicular to your body (this will take some time and effort).

Slowly extend both arms above you so that they're parallel with the floor.

Use them as leverage as you lift yourself off of the ground; you should have no problem balancing once in this position. From here on, just breathe.

When you feel comfortable enough to stay in position for a few seconds at least once or twice per day (or whenever possible), try holding onto something stable like a chair or table leg if necessary.

If all goes well, try holding yourself up even longer each session till you reach 30-second holds without assistance.

#2 Crow Pose

This yoga pose can be tricky to master.

To get into the pose, lower yourself onto your forearms, and try to walk up towards your hands as much as possible (this will really help you with balance).

Raise one leg at a time off the ground while keeping it straight till it's at least parallel with the floor; extend both legs while reaching them toward your hands (don't let them touch).

When you're ready to come out of the crow pose, gently lower yourself back down using either an inhale or exhale (depending on how much air is still left in your lungs).

That can take some practice but once mastered, this pose will serve you well.

#3 Camel Pose

This pose should make use of several different muscle groups including the gluteus maximus, quadriceps, hamstrings, and abdominal muscles. Hold for 5-10 seconds on each side; total time spent holding should be around 15 minutes per session if performed correctly

To get into the pose, sit on your knees with your legs bent and feet on the floor.

Place your palms flat against the mat.

Lift up one arm, and bring it behind you as you press down in between your hands with both arms. Grab your corresponding help with the arm.

Do the same with the other arm. Hold this position for 5-10 seconds.

Make sure to arch your back excessively.

#4 Shoulder Stand

It's done as follows:

Start by lying down.

Bend your knees; press your heels on the floor, and walk your hands back towards your feet.

Straighten your legs, and lift them off the ground till they're perpendicular to the floor.

Now that you're in a tabletop position, interlace your fingers below you, and let go of any tension from your neck or shoulders.

Let gravity do all the work here; you don't have to try so hard to get into this pose.

#5 Downward Dog Pose

This pose is not only a great introduction to yoga, but it's also something you can do while waiting for a yoga class to start. It's easy to get into and a real challenge to hold if you're not used to it, though.

To get into this pose, start on all fours, with your hands and knees on the floor.

Bring your hips up so that they're parallel with the ground (but don't straighten them). Bring your heels down till they are about six inches away from your glutes.

Make sure that both feet face forward at all times during this exercise.

Hold this position for as long as possible before relaxing back down onto all fours again. Take deep breaths to help calm any stress or anxiety that may make holding the pose difficult.

Takeaway

So, what's the hardest yoga pose? Honestly, they all are, and that's fine. If you're looking to challenge yourself in new ways, try the aforementioned advanced yoga poses.

All these yoga poses have their own unique benefits and challenges, but they're also great for building strength and flexibility.

Just remember: don't get frustrated if you can't do them right away. Remember that being kind to yourself is one of the best gifts you can give yourself in your journey towards better health and happiness.

