What is the seal row exercise? Exploring form, benefits and muscles worked

Have you heard about the seal row exercise? It’s one of the popular variations of compound exercises for the lat muscles.

In this article, we discuss what it is, benefits, form and various machines in which you can perform the seal row exercise.

What is the seal row exercise?

Seal row exercise (Photo via Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash)

Seal row is a strength training exercise that targets the muscles of the upper back, primarily the rhomboids, middle and lower trapezius, and rear deltoids. Here are the steps to perform the seal row exercise:

Start by lying face down on a bench with the chest supported and feet on the floor.

Hold a pair of dumbbells in each hand with an overhand grip, palms facing down and arms hanging straight down towards the floor.

Keep your elbows close to the body, and lift the dumbbells up towards the armpits, squeezing the shoulder blades together.

Pause for a moment at the top of the movement, and slowly lower the weights back down to the starting position.

Repeat for the desired number of reps.

Benefits of seal row exercise

Lat muscles (Photo via Nigel Msipa/Unsplash)

The seal row exercise offers a range of benefits, including:

Strengthens upper back muscles

The seal row targets the rhomboids, middle and lower trapezius, and rear deltoids, which are responsible for stabilizing the shoulder blades and supporting good posture.

By strengthening these muscles, you can improve upper body strength and reduce risk of injury.

Improves posture

Poor posture is a common problem caused by weak upper back muscles. By strengthening these muscles with the seal row exercise, you can improve posture and reduce risk of back pain and injury.

Enhances pulling power

The seal row is an excellent exercise for improving pulling power. That's because it targets the muscles used in pulling movements, like rows, pull-ups and chin-ups. By improving your pulling power, you can perform these exercises with greater ease and efficiency.

Increases muscle hypertrophy

Seal row is also an effective exercise to increase muscle hypertrophy or muscle size, especially in the upper back muscles. When you do the exercise, the muscles experience micro-tears, which leads to muscle growth and increased strength.

Enhances athletic performance

The seal row exercise can be especially beneficial for athletes who require a strong and stable upper body, like swimmers, climbers and wrestlers. By strengthening the upper back muscles, athletes can improve their overall performance and reduce risk of injury.

Machines that can be used for seal row

There are several types of machines that can be used for this exercise, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. Here are some examples:

Chest-supported T-bar row machine

This is a popular machine for performing seal rows. It consists of a chest pad that supports the upper body and a T-bar handle, which you can attach weights to.

This machine provides good stability and allows you to focus on the upper back muscles without involving other muscles, like the biceps.

Seated cable row machine

This machine is also commonly used for seal rows. It features a seat and footrests, and a cable with handles, which you pull towards your chest while seated. This machine allows you to adjust the resistance and range of motion to target the upper back muscles effectively.

Bent-over dumbbell row bench

This is a simple and effective alternative to using machines for seal rows. It involves lying face down on a bench with a pair of dumbbells in each hand and performing the seal row movement. This method provides greater range of motion and control but requires more core stability and balance.

Regardless of the type of machine or equipment you use for seal rows, it's important to use proper form and technique to prevent injury and maximize the effectiveness of the exercise.

