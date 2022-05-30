What is the Secret Behind Rebel Wilson's Transformative Weight Loss?

Rebel Wilson is an actor and comedian among a lot of other things. She's one of Australia's most well-known actors. Her journey towards getting in shape has not been very easy for her. But Rebel has proved time and time again that her success cannot be measured just by her weight.

The actress started posting clips of her exercise sessions on Instagram. She also shared photos of herself hiking and working out, as she wanted to share her journey with her fans all over the world.

Rebel Wilson’s Weight Loss Journey

It's always essential to indulge in a little of what you enjoy, as Wilson did during her weight-loss journey. She was just trying to go for overall healthy balance. Wilson told People, "Nothing is forbidden."

Rebel Wilson followed a strict and regular workout regime, doing squats with a medicine ball, battling ropes and other exercises. Rebel became pretty serious about her workouts early on in the journey.

Mindset is everything, and Rebel Wislon included lots of walking in her routine, which she revealed in an Apple Health Time to Walk episode. She also worked out with personal trainers Jono Castano and Gunnar Peterson, focusing on mobility, resistance training, HIIT exercises, and recovery.

She has shared her journey and progress with her Twitter followers, including her love for hiking, walking, and early morning sprints. She's also posted about her love of tennis—she actually wanted to go pro.

Here's a breakdown of her fitness schedule:

HIIT

Weights and resistance training

Mobility and recovery

HIIT and weights

Recovery and mobility

HIIT

Rebel Wilson's Diet

When it came to processed foods, dairy, gluten, and other common food allergies, her diet was extremely restricted.

Breakfast

Rebel likes to start her mornings with a big dose of protein. Sometimes she has eggs, spinach, and toast for breakfast. Other times she drinks a smoothie or makes a vegan omelet. It all depends on how much time she has and what else she plans to do that day.

Lunch

The comedian eats a balanced lunch of protein and fresh vegetables. Her typical lunch includes a salad served with smoked salmon, grilled turkey breast, or seasoned tofu. If she doesn’t feel like a salad, she indulges in certain warm grains like polenta served with vegetables of her choice.

When she’s in a real hurry, she’ll grab a smoothie full of fresh greens like spinach, kale, and seasonal fruit.

Dinner

On most days, dinner is like lunch, only smaller. But Rebel has a rule to follow: she isn't supposed to eat raw vegetables after 3 pm. It's harder for your body to digest raw foods, so your digestive tract will have less time to break up the fiber and nutrients before you call it a day.

For two weeks, Rebel had to avoid coffee, sugar, and alcohol. She reintroduced small amounts of these foods into her diet after the two weeks without disrupting her progress.

Takeaway

Rebel Wilson’s journey has been an inspiring one, and hopefully it will inspire others to start their own weight loss journeys.

Like many Hollywood celebrities, Rebel Wilson has a special fondness for food, but she still manages to look amazing without dieting. This is yet another great reminder that food shouldn’t be the primary focus of your life, and that healthy living can be achieved through balance and moderation.

