What Should You Not Do Before Running? 7 Tips and Tricks to Help You Have a Good Morning Run

Whether you're new to running or have been doing it for years, you probably want to fit as many runs as possible into your already hectic schedule. To fit that much-needed run in your life, you'll have to get up early, forego a social gathering and maybe even push through some aches and pains.

Jogging gives you a rush, and even though you know you can run faster, sometimes simply running feels like enough. However, what if you think of every run as a stepping stone to something bigger instead of just another run?

We runners tend to spend most of our time concentrating on the actual running action rather than what we do immediately before running.

What you do before the run is equally as important as the run itself, which may surprise you. Good pre-run practices can make your run more smoothly, make your run more enjoyable, lower the risk of injury and improve your overall enjoyment.

As a result, it's critical to understand the things you should not do before running:

Things to not do before running

Check out this list of things to not do before running. It will help you avoid ruining your training sessions or races by avoiding the common mistakes runners tend to make before races. Never do these nine things before a run:

1) Eating too much

Eating too much and just before running is a big no. That should be self-evident, but it's worth repeating. We've all heard about the need for carbohydrate loading for runners, but a large platter of spaghetti and meatballs, despite being high in many essential elements, will not feel good in your stomach.

Timing your meals for optimum outcomes is critical. As the natural blood flow to our gastro-intestinal (GI) tract is redirected during exercise, the digestive process slows down and is unable to function as it should. (The blood flow that has been diverted is rerouted to working muscles.)

When you have a meal, especially a large one, the food is unable to be processed appropriately, resulting in GI irritation such as cramping, side stitching, or worse.

2) Eating too little

Also remember that you should not eat too little before running. The perfect pre-run food should be simple to digest and give immediate energy. Carbohydrate-rich foods are the best, as they break down into glucose, which is the body's major source of energy during runs.

Glucose flows in the circulation, where it can be used for immediate energy or stored in the muscles and liver as readily accessible glycogen. While protein and fat might help you stay awake, carbs should make up for the bulk of your pre-run fuel.

3) Drinking alcohol

It's pretty clear why this isn't a good idea. Alcohol dehydrates you, so if you drink too much before running, your coordination and sense of direction may be impaired.

Keep in mind that if you're going out the night before your run, you should drink plenty of water to help counteract the effects of alcohol. Also, make sure you're getting enough sleep.

4) Overhydrating or underhydrating

Neither is desirable. Don't drink a litre of water right before leaving your home. It won't hydrate you very quickly, and a sloshing stomach will make you unhappy. Dehydration and running have received so much attention over the years that certain runners overhydrate, and it's a serious condition.

Staying hydrated without overdoing it is best accomplished by sipping water during the day. Avoiding caffeine or energy beverages before running can also be beneficial, as caffeine can induce an increase in heart rate.

Drinks high in sugar can raise blood sugar levels, giving you a burst of energy followed by a large crash as levels drop.

5) Incorrect warm-up

Avoid static warm-ups (e.g. hamstring, calf, quadriceps, adductor stretches); instead undertake an active warm-up before running. Lunges, arm swings, leg swings, ankle bounces and mild running are examples of pre-run exercises to do.

Doing a few of these exercises to do a dynamic warm-up will help you enhance your run, as that would minimise muscular friction, which can assist you gain momentum when you start running.

6) Wearing new running gear

It's probably not a smart idea to put on your new runners and then run a half marathon if you're planning a long run. Instead, you should put your shoes through a road test and gradually break them in till they are comfy enough to be run long distances without discomfort.

Even the finest running shoes might cause problems initially, such as blisters on the arches of the feet, till they are broken in. Slowly increase the distance you run in new running shoes till they are comfortable.

7) Not listening to your body

Don't go overboard. Learn to listen to your body as a new runner. Take a day off if you're feeling achy or weary. Depending on your age and medical history, you may want to add cross-training to your running regimen to support your jogging.

Fitness and running are lifelong pursuits. Take your time to figure out what suits you best.

Edited by Bhargav