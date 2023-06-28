What is a skin spatula? Benefits and how to use it for long-lasting results

Ultrasonic skin spatula, also called a scrubber, has become a popular skincare tool.

It's considered one of the most effective and gentle forms of exfoliation and is especially useful for people with sensitive skin or whose skin doesn’t respond well to other exfoliation processes like chemical peels or scrubs.

So, what's an ultrasonic spatula? Does it really work? Continue reading as we discuss a few important things about skin spatula, its benefits and how to use it correctly.

What is an ultrasonic skin spatula?

Skin spatulas are metal devices used on the skin for cleansing and unclogging pores. They're typically used for exfoliation, but they offer several other benefits, too, including preventing acne, removing flaky skin and removing excess sebum.

The best thing about ultrasonic skin scrubbers is that it's effective on all skin types and even work well on acne and rosacea-prone skin. The exfoliating device works by releasing vibrations that penetrate the skin and help resolve a variety of skin issues.

This feature keeps the skin smooth and moisturized and away from skin-damaging effects.

Benefits of using skin spatula

Here are some of the most notable skin spatula benefits you must know:

Prevents excess sebum production

Excess sebum production can cause skin problems like acne and blackheads. Using a skin scrubber can eliminate oil from the skin and also reduce sebum production.

It can help unclog pores by removing dirt and oil, making the skin look smooth and clear.

Gets rid of dry skin

Excess dry skin can lead to peeling and flakiness over time. That can also damage the skin cells, cause severe skin issues like blisters and also impact growth of new skin cells.

An ultrasonic skin spatula is one of the best ways to get rid of dryness. It removes dryness and flakiness without compromising the skin barrier. The vibrating waves of an ultrasonic scrubber remove dead skin cells and help with cell renewal.

Prevents blackheads and whiteheads

Blackheads and whiteheads are caused by dead skin cells, dirt and excess sebum production, and removing them can be a painful and challenging task, especially if you're using any tool.

An ultrasonic spatula is a gentle tool that significantly helps remove and prevent blackheads and whiteheads. It gently exfoliates the skin and cleanses the pores, eliminating blackhead-causing factors. Unlike other painful tools, spatulas are gentle and doesn’t damage the skin.

Boosts absorption

As the exfoliating tool gets rid of dirt and debris and unclogs pores, that makes it easier for the skin to absorb skin care products easily and work effectively. Without exfoliating the skin, products like serums and moisturizers are of no use, as they don’t get penetrated into the skin.

Prevents acne breakouts

Another notable benefit of ultrasonic spatula is its ability to prevent acne breakouts.

The vibrations in the tool regulate the lymphatic drainage and help eliminate underlying toxins in the skin. It gets rid of acne-causing bacteria and germs and prevents them from coming back.

How to use a skin spatula?

The exact use of the tool varies from one device to another. However, as a general rule of thumb, here’s how you can use it:

Start by wetting the skin as the device won’t work on dry skin.

Run the scrubber along the skin using gentle and slow pressure. Use the spatula in an upward direction all around the face.

Follow up with a good moisturizer and other skin care products that you use regularly.

Don’t forget to clean the device after use.

If you are using the spatula solely for blackheads removal, keep in mind that the slower you go, the more effective and deeper its effects will be.

Do not use an ultrasonic scrubber more than twice week, as that can cause more harm than good. Start using it twice a week, and see how your skin reacts.

