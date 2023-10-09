Snail Girl trend is the most recent workplace trend after Lazy Girl, Girl Dinner, and Girl Math(s). This latest trend revolves around the idea that women should work less, be less dedicated to their work, work less hard, and with less "oomph" when it comes to their jobs.

The concept seems to be the antithesis of the "girlboss" trend, which encourages people to take it easy and be kind to themselves at work rather than obsessively focusing on "the grind."

How did the snail girl trend start?

Snail girl means to slow down in work life. (Image via Unsplash/ Sincerely Media)

The phrase "snail girl" was coined by Sienna Ludbey in a September Fashion Journal article headlined "'Snail girl era': Why I'm slowing down and choosing to be happy rather than busy." Designer Ludbey runs the store Hello Sisi, where she sells handcrafted bags and accessories.

Due to Fashion Journal's video sharing Ludbey's article, the 'snail girl' is currently trending on TikTok. By showcasing their serene morning routines and way of life, which include nature walks, cups of tea, and skincare routines, TikTokers are following this trend.

How people are following the snail girl trend on social media?

To demonstrate their move from the "Girl Boss era" to the "Snail Girl trend," many women are deactivating their social media accounts, such as Instagram, in line with the viral trend.

This pattern also serves as a reminder of the value of occasionally slowing down and taking a break. It means not running so quickly that you forget about self-care and taking care of yourself, whether it's organizing a quick trip, going to a party, or simply indulging in your favorite program or book.

What is girlboss about?

It depends on personal opinion to be a girlboss or snail girl. (Image via Unsplash/ Ruben Ramirez)

The idea of a "girlboss" is centered on the notion of a powerful, successful woman who controls her own life, career, and destiny. It exhorts women to be unabashedly ambitious, self-assured, and proud of their accomplishments. Inspiring and assisting women in their pursuit of leadership and entrepreneurship was the goal of the "girlboss" movement.

With "girlboss" emphasizing empowerment, ambition, and devotion while "snail girl" seems to support a more laid-back and less intense approach to work, the ideas of "girlboss" and "snail girl" appear to reflect two different ways to work and have a career for women.

Comparing girlboss and snail girl trend

"Girlboss" exhorts women to be strong, self-assured, and committed to their careers. It encourages women to succeed by working hard and being resolute. On the other hand, the snail girl trend seems to encourage a more laid-back and casual approach towards work, implying that women shouldn't feel under obligation to put themselves through excessive effort in their employment.

It should be understood that the best working method might vary substantially depending on unique circumstances, individual objectives, and societal expectations. While some women may find success and empowerment in being tenacious and ambitious (girlboss), others may place greater importance on work-life balance and a laid-back attitude (snail girl).

“Girlboss” and "snail girl" are both extremes. In fact, the majority of people look for a balance that meets their requirements and objectives. The decision between these two approaches, or any variation between them, should ultimately be a personal one, affected by unique aims, circumstances, and values.