What is the spoon theory of mental illness? The metaphor that encapsulates your experience

Ever heard of spoon theory? As our understanding of mental health concerns increases, certain metaphors describe the lived experiences of individuals.

Christine Miserandino coined the term spoon theory to share her experience with a physical disease. Christine suffers from the auto-immune disease Lupus and used the word spoon to describe the finite energy she has each day.

This metaphor is similar to that of your mental health battery. Every day, we have various spoons of energy, or some of us may not have many. That leaves some of us drained and exhausted.

However, Christine's metaphor is not just limited to physical health and can also be translated to the experiences of many individuals with depression and anxiety. Remember, that each mental health condition has a physical impact on energy levels.

What is the spoon theory of mental health?

Every day we have a packet of spoons that either get completely used up or don't get used at all. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Spoon theory isn't just confined to physical health; it's also relevant to mental health.

It's employed to assist people in staying away from emotional exhaustion. According to psychoanalysts, we all have a reservoir of life energy called Libido and a reservoir of death energy called Thanatos. We need this libido to be ongoing and fuel our every-day activities.

One of the characteristic features of spoon theory is that it helps people recognize their emotional energy level. While some of us account for this factor, many also miss it.

For instance, if you have been diagnosed with severe symptoms of depression and are continuing to manage work in a highly volatile environment, it's a clear mismatch. This incongruency leads to a depletion of energy resources.

We take out our reserve spoons and cutlery only when our old ones are no longer usable. A person with mental health issues often operates on these reserve spoons.

Is there a depression spoon theory?

People with mental health issues can try to allocate spoons as much as possible. (Image via Pexels/Sameel Hassen)

Depression spoon theory is a specific modification for individuals grappling with varied symptoms of depression.

Depression can pose a great deal of difficulty in daily functioning. Tasks that seem easy to others may feel very challenging and full of effort. Depression is an energy-draining condition that leaves individuals with fewer energy spoons per day.

In fact, this theory can also be adapted to therapy. Affected individuals can gradually learn to identify the signs that they are low on emotional spoons. Depression makes people feel overwhelmed and extremely tired and also impacts their interest in activities. Whenever these symptoms come about, it's an alarming time to turn inward and prioritize personal well-being.

Few mechanisms for coping with depression by making use of spoon theory include setting immediate and realistic goals, being mindful and or open to therapy or support groups.

By incorporating these measures, individuals can better sustain their emotional energy and slowly increase their spoon reserves.

By having a clear insight of the notion of emotional spoons, affected individuals are better equipped to take charge of their well-being, set clear goals and cope with challenges.

The uniqueness of spoon therapy lies in its dynamic approach to various areas of life and above all its ability to empower people to take charge of their mental health in their own hands, one spoon at a time.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

