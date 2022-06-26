What is a Standing Quadriceps Stretch? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Standing quadriceps stretch is a movement which will help improve your leg days and gain optimum benefits from exercises such as squats, lunges, leg press, etc. Ideally, this stretch should be done before the exercises to get the blood flowing and activate the muscles. This helps in withstanding the pressure from resistance training.

The correct form for doing the standing quadriceps stretch

You do not need any equipment to do this exercise.

Stand in front of a rack, wall, or anything solid which will allow you to hold it.

Hold it with one hand and bend your right leg from your knee towards the back. Ideally, your heels should be reaching for your posterior. Next, hold your right ankle with your right hand and pull it closer to yourself.

As you do that, you should feel a stretch on your quads. If you feel this stretch, hold it for 20 seconds before moving your leg back down.

Repeat for your left leg.

Tips to make the standing quadriceps stretch better

When you’re doing the stretch, keep your legs slightly apart. However, when you stretch, try to keep your knees as straight as possible. Next, keep your back straight and your core muscles engaged. This way you’ll be able to make your body more stable while standing on one leg.

Finally, control your breathing as much as possible. The better you control your breathing, the better the oxygen flow throughout your body. This will enable the muscles to be activated better.

Benefits of doing the standing quadriceps stretch

Doing this stretch allows the muscles to become flexible and stronger at the same time. Additionally, these muscles are used in daily activities such as climbing the stairs. Keeping them stretched and activated will prevent injuries and allow you to go about your day without any unnecessary pain. The movement also helps with increasing the range of motion as well as balancing the hamstrings and quadriceps.

Common mistakes to avoid

Locking the knees

During the entire movement, you shouldn’t lock your knees. They should remain soft and stable, which allows for a more flexible movement.

Overstretching

You should do the move to the point where you feel the stretch on your quads but do not stretch it to the point of pain. The idea of the movement is to relieve pain and not add onto it.

Unstable posture

Since you’re standing on one leg during the movement, you may find yourself bouncing around to avoid falling. In such cases, hold onto something to give yourself extra support. However, avoid bouncing around at all costs.

Bottom line

This movement is one that must be in your warm-up and cool-down routine, especially on leg days. Since quads are a large muscle group, you need a proper warm-up before you begin weight training. Insufficient warm-ups can often lead to injuries that can take weeks to heal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far