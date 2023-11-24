What is sudden infant death syndrome? Causes, symptoms and prevention

Sudden infant death syndrome refers to the unexplained death of a baby. Usually, babies without any health issues nd below the age of one year are affected. Death occurs during sleep and is also known as crib death.

The exact cause of the syndrome is unknown, but it's believed that the condition may be due to some issues in the baby's brain. Part of the brain that controls breathing and waking up from sleep might be the reason for unexplained death.

In this article, we bring you the causes and symptoms of sudden infant death syndrome along with preventive measures.

Sudden infant death syndrome - SIDS symptoms

There are no specific symptoms of this syndrome, and in most cases, no signs are observed before the death. The babies look healthy and fine and show no medical complications.

However, if the babies show any problem with breathing or sleeping, it's recommended to take extra care while putting them to bed, and supervision is required to prevent sudden infant death syndrome.

SIDS causes

Certain physical conditions of the baby can be associated with sudden infant death syndrome, including:

Some infants are born with certain brain defects that make them more susceptible to die of SIDS. Breathing problems and sleep problems are quite common in these cases.

Low birth weight can be a risk factor as well.

Respiratory infection can increase the risk of SIDS significantly.

Sleeping position and conditions can also be an important factor in this syndrome, including:

Sleeping on the stomach or side can increase the risk of unnatural death.

Sleeping on a soft surface can block the nose and airways leading to death.

Too many people sleeping on the bed can also increase the risk. It's better to put the baby on a seperate cot in the same room.

Overheating of the room can also cause discomfort and increase the risk of SIDS.

SIDS prevention

There are no proper guidelines available to prevent sudden infant death syndrome, but some basic precautionary measures can prevent unnatural deaths while sleeping, including:

Put the baby to sleep on the back.

Keep a comfortable temperature in the room, and do not put heavy clothes on the baby.

Take care of the baby's nutrition for optimal growth and immunity.

Let the baby sleep in the same room but in a different cot. Monitor the baby occassionally.

Can we detect the signs of SIDS before it happens?

It cannot be said for certain whether the signs of sudden infant death syndrome can be observed or not. Babies without any breathing disorder usually do not show any symptoms.

However, if the baby is not breathing well or sleeping in an unusual position, it's best to take preventive measures. If you are not sure about the health of the baby, consult a child specialist immediately.

