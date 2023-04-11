What surgery did Chris Tyson have? Mr. Beast teammate transitions into a woman after HRT

Chris Tyson, better known as "Tyson," is a popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer who rose to fame as a member of Mr. Beast's crew. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old, whose Twitter profile said that it goes by "any pronouns", revealed that he began hormone replacement therapy two months ago.

Chris Tyson's HRT announcement was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow creators, but many were left wondering what surgery he had undergone as part of the transition.

Chris Tyson's HRT Journey

Chris Tyson

Firstly, it's important to note that not all transgender people undergo surgery as part of their transition.

Some may choose to take hormones to develop physical characteristics of the gender they identify with, while others may opt for surgery to alter their body in more significant ways. It's a matter of personal choice, and what's right for one may not be right for another.

Tyson spoke about how hormone replacement therapy saved her life and urged people to support gender non-conforming individuals who need access to gender-affirming healthcare.

The Cleveland Clinic describes HRT as a way to help gender nonconforming people achieve a more traditional masculine or feminine appearance. Hormone replacement therapy, which has been proven to improve the mental health of those who require it, can include hormone replacement therapy and surgery, apart from hair removal, speech therapy and puberty blockers.

Chris Tyson's transformation

Chris Tyson also shared photos of her transformation on Twitter, going from before and after starting their treatment. She even said that she's excited that people are listening to his story.

What are the signs that you need hormone replacement therapy?

for those who experience gender dysphoria can opt for HRT.

Hormone replacement therapy is a medical treatment used to supplement hormones the body may no longer produce enough.

It's commonly used to treat menopause in women, but can also be used to treat other conditions like gender dysphoria or certain hormonal imbalances. Here are some signs that you may need hormone replacement therapy:

1) Menopause symptoms

If you're a woman experiencing symptoms of menopause like hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, mood swings and difficulty sleeping, you may be a candidate for HRT. Menopause occurs when the ovaries stop producing estrogen, which can lead to a range of uncomfortable symptoms.

2) Low testosterone level

Men who have low testosterone levels may experience a range of symptoms including decreased sex drive, erectile dysfunction, decreased muscle mass and bone density, fatigue and depression. HRT can help increase testosterone level and alleviate these symptoms.

3) Gender dysphoria

For individuals who experience gender dysphoria, HRT can be used as part of gender-affirming therapy. HRT can help develop secondary sex characteristics that align with an individual's gender identity, like breast growth in transgender women or facial hair growth in transgender men.

4) Thyroid disorders

Hormone imbalances caused by thyroid disorders can lead to a range of symptoms like weight gain, fatigue, hair loss and depression. HRT can help balance thyroid hormones and alleviate these symptoms.

It's important to understand that transitioning is a deeply personal and often challenging journey for transgender individuals. Chris Tyson's HRT has been a huge part of her transition.

They face significant barriers and discrimination, and the decision to undergo surgery is not taken lightly. It's crucial that we support and uplift transgender people and respect their choices and identities.

It can also play a significant role in helping transgender individuals feel more comfortable in their body. It's essential to support and uplift transgender people and respect their choices and identities.

