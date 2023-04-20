What surgery did Tiger Woods undergo? Golf star shares health update 

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, having won an impressive number of championships and setting numerous records throughout his career.

However, in recent years, he has been plagued by a number of injuries that have significantly impacted his ability to play at his best.

Tiger Woods Surgery Update

Tiger Woods is facing a long recovery after undergoing surgery on his foot and ankle, which have been bothering him for years. In a recent post on his Twitter account, the 15-time Major winner confirmed that he had undergone a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture caused due to his car accident in February 2021.

Tiger woods ankle surgery update. (Image via Twitter @tigerwoods)

Woods underwent surgery on his right leg after the accident. The talus bone connects the ankle to the heel, and surgeons fused it to the top of his heel bone. According to orthopedic websites, recovery from this procedure can take as many as 12 weeks, particularly if one wants to return to high-intensity activity.

Will Tiger Woods return to a major tournament this year?

Tiger Woods will likely not return to competitive golf until the PGA Championship in late May. He will need to keep weight off his foot and wear a boot or cast for eight to twelve weeks following surgery. If we assume the longer side of that range, placing us around mid-July, he would have less than three months to prepare for the upcoming season.

Woods recovery after the surgery might take 8-12 weeks. (Image via instagram @tigerwoods)

Woods may miss the U.S. Open if he does not recover from his recent surgery to remove a pinched nerve in his back in time. The Open Championship begins on July 17, so Woods will have to recover quickly if he wants to participate.

But given his declining physical health and visible pain at this year's Masters, it seems unlikely that he will be able to return at such a fast pace.

If Woods takes the rest of the year off, it's likely he won't return until next season. His recovery may take anywhere from six months to a year, but the earliest we might see him is at the Hero World Challenge in December. We may also not see him return next year, depending on the pace of his recovery.

Poll : 0 votes