What are the symptoms of Cushing syndrome? Causes and treatments

Cushing syndrome is caused by too much cortisol in the body. Cortisol is an essential steroid hormone, which is also known as the 'stress hormone'. During times of stress, cortisol alters certain conditions of the body to manage the situation.

Cortisol regulates blood pressure, blood glucose, inflammation, respiration and electrolyte balance in the body. Higher levels of cortisol can cause complications. In this article, we bring you all about Cushing syndrome along with the treatment options available.

Cushing syndrome symptoms

Some of the common signs and symptoms of this syndrome are:

Fat gain in the torso but the limbs remain thin

Gain of fat in the face (also called moon face)

Formation of something known as a buffalo hump, which is characterized by deposition of fat in the back of the neck

Stretch marks on the stomach, hips, thighs, breasts and underarms

Thin, weak skin that's susceptible to damage

Impaired wound healing

Acne and pimples

Growth of excess hair on the face and body (also called hirsutism)

Irregular periods or no periods at all

Reduced sex drive

Reduced fertility

In men, difficulty in getting an erection can be observed

Stunted growth in children can also occur

Other minor symptoms include:

Extreme tiredness throughout the day

Muscle weakness

Depression, anxiety and irritability

Mood swings and uncontrollable emotions

Impaored memory

Difficulty concentrating

Sleeplessness

High blood pressure

Headache

Infections

Skin discoloration or darkening

Reduced bone density

Many of these symptoms are common to various disorders; hence, proper diagnosis is required to find the the actual cause. The doctor may recommend certain tests to determine the levels of cortisol and other hormones for proper diagnosis.

Cushing syndrome causes

High levels of cortisol can be caused due to internal conditions or due to medications being consumed.

A benign tumor in the pituitary gland that secretes excess ACTH (adrenocorticotropic hormone) may also cause Cushing syndrome. Alternatively, this condition is also called Cushing disease.

Cushing syndrome can also be caused by a class of medications known as glucocorticoids. These medications are used to treat chronic inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and asthma.

Glucocorticoids are also used to treat severe pain and injury. That can lead to a higher level of cortisol in the blood.

Cushing syndrome treatments

Depending on the severity of the condition, a doctor may recommend the following types of treatment:

Chemotherapy : This is only necessary in case there's a cancerous growth in the pituitary and affects other parts of the body. Chemotherapy has a lot of side effects and requires continuous medical supervision.

: This is only necessary in case there's a cancerous growth in the pituitary and affects other parts of the body. Chemotherapy has a lot of side effects and requires continuous medical supervision. Medications : Drugs that reduce cortisol are often recommended. If other medications are causing this condition, they're discontinued first.

: Drugs that reduce cortisol are often recommended. If other medications are causing this condition, they're discontinued first. Radiation therapy : In case a pituitary tumor can't be removed by surgery, radiation therapy is recommended. Radiation also has severe side effects and needs medical supervision. It can take many years for cortisol levels to come back to normal.

: In case a pituitary tumor can't be removed by surgery, radiation therapy is recommended. Radiation also has severe side effects and needs medical supervision. It can take many years for cortisol levels to come back to normal. Surgery: Pituitary tumors, adrenal tumors and ectopic tumors can be removed by surgery. However, medications are required to adjust to the new levels of cortisol in the body. Medical supervision is required in the hospital for some time before the patient can be discharged.

After proper diagnosis, the doctor will decide which treatment is the best for the individual.

In mild cases, only medications can help manage the situation. In the case of Cushing syndrome caused by tumors and cancers, standard cancer treatment procedures like chemotherapy and radiotherapy might be required.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

