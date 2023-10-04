What are the symptoms of knee bursitis? Causes and treatments

Knee bursitis is a disease characterized by swelling in the kneecap or the bursa sac.

It's a common but treatable condition and can be caused by several factors. Proper rest is essential during the treatment procedure for quick recovery. The condition is also known as prepatellar bursitis.

A bursa is a small, fluid-filled sac present to prevent the bones from rubbing against the muscles, tendons or skin. Bursae help prevent friction and inflammation.

When the bursa sacs of the knees are irritated, damaged or infected, they accumulate extra fluid and swell up, causing knee bursitis.

Symptoms of knee bursitis

Excess pressure on the knees can cause swelling of the kneecaps. (Image via Unsplash/Jasmin Schreiber)

The type of symptoms depends on the severity of the condition. In case of prepatellar bursitis, three common symptoms are usually observed. However, all these symptoms might not be present at the same time.

The three common signs of knee bursitis include:

Swelling in the kneecap : Prepatellar bursitis is mainly associated with swelling in the front of the knee. The swollen sacs can be observed very easily. It has a squishy texture when pressed. The swelling can increase if not treated properly.

: Prepatellar bursitis is mainly associated with swelling in the front of the knee. The swollen sacs can be observed very easily. It has a squishy texture when pressed. The swelling can increase if not treated properly. Limitations of knee movement : Mild and moderate cases of knee bursitis usually don’t cause mobility problems. In the case of a severe form of prepatellar bursitis, mobility might be affected.

: Mild and moderate cases of knee bursitis usually don’t cause mobility problems. In the case of a severe form of prepatellar bursitis, mobility might be affected. Pain: Painful sensation might or might not be there prepatellar bursitis. Tenderness can be observed around the area even at rest. Painful sensations can be felt while bending the knees.

It has to be kept in mind that the condition is different from usual knee pain caused after a workout.

Causes of bursitis in the knee

There are a few situations and conditions that can cause prepatellar bursitis, including:

Frequent kneeling : Pressure and irritation caused to the kneecaps from frequent kneeling can cause knee bursitis.

: Pressure and irritation caused to the kneecaps from frequent kneeling can cause knee bursitis. Trauma : Falling or getting hit on the knees can also cause prepatellar bursitis.

: Falling or getting hit on the knees can also cause prepatellar bursitis. Bacterial infection : An injury that becomes infected can affect the prepatellar bursa sac. This type of knee bursitis is called infectious bursitis. Although rare, it needs urgent medical attention.

: An injury that becomes infected can affect the prepatellar bursa sac. This type of knee bursitis is called infectious bursitis. Although rare, it needs urgent medical attention. Rheumatoid arthritis and/or gout: Both rheumatoid arthritis and gout can cause prepatellar bursitis in the knees in rare conditions.

Knee bursitis treatment

NSAIDs are usually used to reduce pain (Image via Unsplash/Ksenia Yakovleva)

Commonly followed cures for bursitis in the knee include:

Rest: Activities and motions that can exacerbate your symptoms should be minimized to prevent further swelling.

Activities and motions that can exacerbate your symptoms should be minimized to prevent further swelling. Applying ice : Applying ice to the kneecaps can reduce swelling and give short-term relief.

: Applying ice to the kneecaps can reduce swelling and give short-term relief. Leg elevation : It can help drain excess fluid and improve blood flow.

: It can help drain excess fluid and improve blood flow. Anti-inflammatory medications : Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen and naproxen are prescribed by registered doctors to reduce pain and inflammation.

: Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen and naproxen are prescribed by registered doctors to reduce pain and inflammation. Corticosteroids : If the NSAIDs are not working, the doctor may prescribe corticosteroid injections to reduce pain and inflammation.

: If the NSAIDs are not working, the doctor may prescribe corticosteroid injections to reduce pain and inflammation. Antibiotics : Antibiotics are required whenever the condition is associated with bacterial infection.

: Antibiotics are required whenever the condition is associated with bacterial infection. Surgery: In case all the other treatments fail, the sacs are drained surgically to manage the swelling.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.