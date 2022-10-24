What are Symptoms of Omega-3 Deficiency? 5 Best Plant Sources of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA). The naturally occurring omega-3 fatty acids in foods include eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and their chemical precursor alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).

They produce signaling molecules called eicosanoids, which help the immune, respiratory, cardiovascular, and endocrine systems in the body. They are the 'good fats' in food items we consume. They’re also an important component of cell membranes and good for brain health.

These fatty acids are known to regulate blood clotting, contraction, relaxation of the arteries, and inflammation. They have been shown to help prevent heart disease and stroke tooo and may also prevent cancer and other conditions.

Deficiency Symptoms of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

DHA is known to aid brain health. (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

These fatty acids are essential components of the brain. Their deficiency can increase the symptoms of depression, Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and bipolar disorder.

Deficiency of these fatty acids can also cause eye dryness, eye irritation, joint pain, hair loss, thinning, and dryness of hair. Although there are no standard tests for diagnosis, many tests can be used to check for such deficiencies.

Best Plant Sources of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

The most popular and rich source of highly bioavailable Omega-3 fatty acids are marine fish, but they are not consumed by many, leading to deficiency symptoms. It's impossible for vegans and vegetarians to include these in their diet.

Many are even allergic to saltwater fish. This situation can be avoided by consuming plant sourced foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. Five such foods are:

1) Flax Seed

Flax seeds have multiple health benefits. (Image via Unsplash/Tamara Gak)

Flax seeds contain alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which act as the precursor of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and are also a great source of Vitamin A, magnesium, manganese and dietary fiber.

Flax seeds can be directly consumed with oats or in raw form. Currently, flax seed oils are popular as a supplement.

2) Walnut

Walnuts are superfood (Image via Unsplash/Sahand Babali)

Nuts are considered superfoods, and walnuts are amazing for various reasons. Walnuts lower blood pressure, help with weight loss, and their Omega 3 fatty acid content prevents premature aging and inflammation in the body. A handful of walnuts daily can be a wise way to get good fats.

3) Seeweed and Algae

Seaweeds in Sushi (Image via Unsplash/Onder Ortel)

Algal oils and supplements are gaining popularity nowadays. Seaweed, spirulina, nori and chlorella are rich in omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants.

Extracted oils from these algae are available as capsules or syrups. Powdered forms of them are also available nowadays. Seaweeds have been used in Japanese cooking for ages.

4) Edamame

Edamme are rich in Omega 3s.

Edamame are rich in Omega 3s and also contain protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients.

Edamame beans are whole, immature soy beans and are green and differrent in appearance from regular soybeans. They can be used to cook a variety of dishes and can be consumed by anyone, except people allergic to soy.

5) Chia Seed

Chia seeds have become a popular superfood recently due to their weight loss properties, but they contain omega 3 fatty acids as well, which makes them special.

They are rich in dietary fiber and are an excellent vegan source of calcium and protein. An ounce of Chia seeds contains about five grams of Omega 3 fatty acids. Chia seeds can be used to cook regular foods and desserts too.

Takeaway

Omega-3s are a type of polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) required by the body. These include eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) present in high quantities in various fishes.

Plant-based sources contain their chemical precursor alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). They are required for normal activities of immune, respiratory, cardiovascular, and endocrine systems in the body.

Deficiency of Omega-3 fatty acids can cause sensitive, dry skin, eye dryness, eye irritation, joint pain, hair loss, thinning, and dryness of hair. Vegans and vegetarians can get their fair share of Omega-3 fatty acids from various plant-sourced foods, such as flax seeds, green soybeans, chia seeds, walnuts and seaweed.

Supplements are also widely available. A proper diet, which includes these food items, is essential to get required amounts of good fats.

