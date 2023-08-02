What is thyroid Eye Disease: Symptoms, causes and treatments 

Thyroid eye disease or TED, is basically an immune system disorder that happens when the immune system does not function right. Over time, this leads to inflammation and causes the tissues and muscles around the eyes to swell and puff up.

TED can lead to several symptoms, which can range from mild to serious. Treatments for TED can include medications and surgery, depending on the severity of the symptoms.

Some people might also need mental health support to manage their condition. This article discusses the symptoms, causes, and treatments of thyroid eye disease.

What is TED eye disease?

TED is an eye disorder. (Photo via Freepik/user18526052)

Thyroid eye disease is an eye disorder that leads to swelling, redness, and damage to the muscles and tissues surrounding the eyes. It is an autoimmune problem that occurs when the immune system attacks the body.

The condition mostly affects people with hyperthyroidism but it can also occur if you have an underactive thyroid. In rare cases, people with normal thyroid levels can get the disease.

What causes TED eye disease?

According to medical experts, they don’t know for sure what causes or triggers TED in some people.

But they believe that with this condition, the body mistakes the tissues around the eyes for a foreign substance and further allows the antibodies to attack those tissues, which then leads to dry eyes, swelling, redness, and other problems.

What are the first signs of thyroid eye disease?

TED eye disease symptoms and signs include:

irritated eyes

redness

watery eyes

dry eyes

proptosis (bulging eyes)

difficulty closing or blinking your eyes

pain when moving the eyes

diplopia (double vision)

vision problems

Symptoms can include red and watery eyes. (Photo via Unsplash/Marina Vitale)

It is imperative to note that the aforementioned symptoms generally affect both eyes, however, sometimes, they may only occur in one eye. This depends on the severity of the disease.

TED eye disease treatment

Thyroid eye disease treatment can include medications, lifestyle changes, and surgery, depending on the severity of your symptoms.

Over-the-counter medications

Your doctor may prescribe certain eye drops to help ease irritation and dryness of your eyes. Many eye drops are also available without prescription so you can easily buy them over the counter. Make sure to use an eye drop that lubricates the eyes and check the label to use it in the right way.

Prescription drugs

Your healthcare provider may also prescribe some anti-inflammatory medicines for thyroid eye disease. These may include prednisone and other steroids. Make sure to ask your doctor about the side effects of these medications.

OTC and ptrescription drugs can help. (Photo via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Surgery for thyroid eye disease

If your condition doesn’t get better with the aforementioned medication options, your healthcare provider may then recommend different surgeries. Surgical treatments may include the following:

eye muscle surgery

eye lid surgery

orbital decompression surgery

In some cases, doctors may also suggest radiation therapy to ease inflammation and swelling associated with thyroid eye disease.

Home remedies and lifestyle changes

Aside from medical and surgical treatments, several home remedies as well as lifestyle changes can also help alleviate symptoms of thyroid eye disease.

Experts suggest that the most important change you can make to get relief is to quit smoking. This is because smoking increases the risk of developing TED by 8 times and makes the condition much worse. Smoking can also reduce the effectiveness of your treatments and slow down the recovery process.

Other beneficial lifestyle changes you can make to manage thyroid eye disease include:

wearing good quality sunglasses, especially when you are outdoors

using ice packs on your eyes

wearing glasses to reduce and prevent double vision

using eye patches

keeping your head slightly elevated when lying down

keeping your thyroid levels in check by taking medications and getting regular tests

taking selenium supplements to keep blood level in check

Wear good quality sunglasses to manage the condition.(Photo via Unsplash/Dieu Huyen Hoang)

Is TED contagious?

No, this condition is not contagious and you can’t get it from anyone. Also, you can’t spread or transmit it to anyone.

Although the condition is mostly common among people with hypothyroidism, it can affect almost anyone at any age. If you notice symptoms like blurry vision, severe swelling, redness, or watery eyes that don't go on their own in a few days, consult your doctor immediately to get the condition treated right away.