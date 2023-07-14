What is tinea versicolor: Common causes, symptoms and home remedies to get rid of it

Tinea versicolor, also called pityriasis versicolor, is a fungal skin infection generally caused by overgrowth of yeast on the skin. The condition is neither harmful nor contagious, but it can make the affected area mildly itchy.

Many people get tinea versicolor on the face, but it can develop on any part of the body including the back, shoulders, upper chest and upper arms. The condition leads to discolored skin and causes yellow, red, brown or pink spots on the body.

What are the causes and symptoms of tinea versicolor?

Sweating can lead to pityriasis versicolor. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

The major cause of the skin condition is an overgrowth of yeast on the skin that usually thrives in hot, oily and moist environments.

Several things may trigger the yeast to grow more, including:

hot and humid weather

oily skin

weak immune system

sweating

hormonal changes

There are also certain factors that increase risk of developing tinea versicolor on the skin. These include a family history of the same, taking medications that may affect the immune system, hormonal imbalance and cancer.

Symptoms are mostly mild and may include:

skin discoloration

excessive sweating

discolored patches on the skin

dry and rough skin

itching around the affected area

How to get rid of tinea versicolor?

Antifungal ointments can reduce skin discoloration. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

The good news is that tinea versicolor can be easily treated. Your healthcare provider may recommend lotions and creams to apply to the skin, and for more severe cases, may prescribe oral medications.

These medicines contain antifungal ingredients that kill the fungus that causes the condition and also stop it from growing and spreading. Over-the-counter antifungal medications may include selenium sulfide, clotrimazole and miconazole.

Examples of prescription medications include ketoconazole and ciclopirox. For more severe cases, your doctor may prescribe oral antifungals to treat the condition.

Tinea versicolor treatment at home

If you prefer natural treatments, you can opt for home-based remedies for tinea versicolor.

Here are a few things you can do at home to get rid of the skin condition.

Use tree tea oil for the affected area

Tea tree oil contains anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties. While the anti-inflammatory properties of tea tree oil can help ease itching, its anti-fungal effects can prevent the fungus from spreading and causing the condition.

Just mix a few drops of tea tree oil with any carrier oil, and apply the mixture to the affected area. Leave it for a few minutes, and wash it off. Use this remedy at least 2-3 times a day.

Apply honey for moisturization

Honey can moistirize the skin. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Honey is also an amazing natural ingredient that has been shown to improve uncomfortable symptoms of this particular skin condition. Studies suggest that honey mixed with olive oil can reduce appearance of tinea versicolor and also moisturize dry skin.

Apply yogurt to stop growth of yeast

Yogurt is loaded with probiotics that help prevent the growth of fungus. When applied directly to the affected area, yogurt helps neutralize the overgrowth of yeast and also keeps the skin away from dryness.

Use apple cider vinegar to reduce inflammation

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Applying ACV on the affected area can help reduce inflammation and also prevent infection that may exacerbate the condition.

Take a tablespoon of ACV and mix it with water. Apply it to the affected area using a cotton pad, and do that thrice every day to see results.

Use garlic for skin discoloration

Garlic is another very effective ingredient that reduces the appearance of tinea versicolor.

It has a compound called allicin that contains powerful antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help with skin condition and symptoms like skin discoloration.

To use this remedy, take a few cloves of garlic, and mince them properly to get the juice. Apply the extract to the affected area, and leave it for at least 40 minutes. Wash it off, and do that twice daily.

Garlic contains antimicrobial properties. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

While the aforementioned home-based ingredients can help get rid of the skin condition, the results usually depends on the extent of the condition and may also vary from one person to another.

So, before using any of the above-mentioned remedies, consult a doctor to determine whether it would be appropriate for your condition.