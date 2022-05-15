What are Toe Taps? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Toe taps are basically a beginner to intermediate-level lower body and core exercise.

They help strengthen the major muscles of the lower body and also increases the heart rate. As the pace of the tap can vary from slow to fast, you can control the intensity of the workout depending on your fitness level.

You may add toe taps to your lower body exercise, circuit training or cardio workout programmes to strengthen your core and lower body muscles.

How to perform toe taps accurately? Correct form and technique

For this exercise, you’ll need a sturdy platform that is ideally 10 to 12 inches high. You may use a BOSU ball, plyo box or any other elevated platform.

Stand in front of the elevated platform. Keep your arms at your side.

Lift your left foot, and put the ball of that foot on the elevated platform. Keep your right foot flat on the floor.

Push your body off the floor with your right foot, and switch your legs mid-air so that your right foot touches the platform, and your left foot is straight on the ground. You can keep your arms at your sides, or alternate them with your legs.

Repeat the exercise alternatively.

If you are a beginner, start slow, and work your way up when you feel comfortable with the pattern.

Once you are confident enough speed up, and tap the edge of the platform before alternating feet.

Step both your feet back to the floor, and end the exercise.

Here's a video for reference:

Benefits of toe taps

Toe taps primarily target your lower body muscles, including your hip flexors, hamstrings, glutes, calves and quadriceps.

This exercise helps to make your core stronger, reduces back pain, promotes balance and flexibility, and improves rotation, extension and flexion of your trunk. As toe taps require you to tap each foot continuously, it trains your cardiovascular system too, further increasing your heart rate and burning more calories.

As a strength-training workout, practicing toe taps regularly can make everyday activities such as walking and climbing the stairs much easier and efficient. Moreover, the pattern involved in toe taps also prepares your body for other advanced exercises, such as plyometric box jumps and jumping lunges.

Common mistakes to avoid

When performing toe taps, here are certain mistakes you should avoid to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the workout:

Do not use a platform that is too high: When practicing toe taps, always use a platform, box or step that is of appropriate height and one that suits your fitness level. If the edge is too high, chances are you can lose your balance and fall. Remember that the shorter the platform is the easier and more convenient the exercise will be.

Do not lean your waist: When you perform several repetitions and get exhausted, your form may begin to suffer, and as a result, you might start bending forward.That can cause pain and discomfort in your lower back area. To avoid that, make sure to stand straight throughout the exercise.

Not keeping your core engaged: When doing toe taps, it''s very important to engage your core muscles, as that can help you move at a quick pace while also protecting your lower back muscles from pain and injury. Remember to pull your belly button in towards your spine to work these muscles.

Summary

Toe taps are generally safe to perform. As you can easily modify the speed at which you tap your feet, this workout is suitable for every fitness level. However, if you have any health issues that limit your ability to perform the exercise or if you have any problems with your feet, hips, ankles or knees, consult a doctor before starting your training.

Always start slow, and aim to perform for 20 seconds without stopping. Increase your pace gradually as you gain more endurance and strength. If you feel any discomfort while practicing toe taps, stop and relax for a few minutes. If the discomfort still persists, talk to a doctor immediately, and seek medical treatment. Do not continue the exercise if your lower back or leg hurts.

Edited by Bhargav