What is the tranq epidemic? Horrifying footage emerges from Philadelphia, USA

A new drug concoction known as "tranq" has emerged as a significant epidemic across the U.S. amid a disastrous addiction pandemic.

The tranq drug, which is a combination of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine, has been discovered in 48 states, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration.

A new alarming warning from the DEA about the risk of overdosing and serious skin sores has emerged that could necessitate amputations.

What is the Philadelphia tranq epidemic?

About three years ago, the Tranq epidemic began to make its impression on Philadelphia's illicit drug market. Doctors, users and others attempting to help them began to see a difference.

The following video was uploaded on Twitter by @detectfights, where people can be seen lying around like zombies on the street.

Detect Fights 💕 @detectfights Horrific footage of "Tranq" epidemic in Philadelphia Horrific footage of "Tranq" epidemic in Philadelphia https://t.co/ja0G3sc1pM

The horrific video demonstrates the terrible impact tranq has had on Philadelphia's addicts. Because of how dangerous the substance is, the White House has dubbed it as an "emerging threat."

According to Philadelphia health officials, the epidemic has had a significant impact on the city.

What is the effect of xylazine?

Although Xylazine has not been licensed for use in humans, it's frequently used by vets to sedate large animals like horses. Opioid addicts have started using to prolong the effects of fentanyl and replicate the highs of heroin.

Along with sores and infections, the drug's negative effects include "tranq walk," in which users are ignorant of their surroundings. When exposed repeatedly, the medication can leave the skin with open wounds that can quickly spread. Eschar, or dead skin, forms when ulcers first appear, and if left untreated, can lead to amputation.

The main problem with the "tranq drug", also known as the "zombie drug", is that there's little prospect of recovery from an overdose. The most popular overdose reversal medication, naloxone or Narcan, is ineffective against humans, making xylazine lethal.

How does this tranq epidemic trend start?

A study that was published in the journal Injury Prevention revealed that the tranq epidemic trend may have started in Puerto Rico in the early 2000s. The first US city to record its use around 2006 was Philadelphia.

Since then, it has rapidly expanded across the US, affecting at least 36 states. Overdose deaths from xylazine have been reported in Texas, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts and Maryland. Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City have also issued public health alerts concerning the substance.

Poll : 0 votes