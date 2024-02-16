What is verbal abuse? Signs to watch out for

Verbal abuse is an insidious form of abuse that can impact a person's life drastically. Emotional abuse can be just as impactful, and possibly have a worse impact, when compared to physical and other forms of abuse. This often includes a range of behaviors, including controlling or manipulating individuals through spoken or written language. Unfortunately, it can occur in various settings.

Abuse can have both short-term and long-term effects on a person's well-being. It can have a significant effect on how you see yourself and your sense of safety. This means that you may feel unsafe even with your loved ones around or in your own home! It is essential to recognize the signs of verbal abuse to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Abuse can affect us at various levels. (Image via Unsplash/ Savannah Bolton)

What is verbal abuse? How can recognition help?

Abuse can take a toll on your emotional and social health. (Image via pexels/ Mart Production)

Narcissists frequently use verbal abuse as a form of emotional manipulation. They use their words to control and manipulate you by making you feel weak and insecure. What does it feel like? It can range from criticism to insults, and also often includes a disregard for your feelings. Abuse of any kind is a way to make you feel horrible about yourself.

Yes, verbal abuse can be as harmful as physical abuse. Emotional abuse can slowly impact your health over time and can also have a physical impact.

Chronic exposure to abuse can lead to mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, or even post-traumatic stress disorder. By recognizing the impact of abuse on your emotional health, you start recognizing that it is not acceptable.

It helps you establish boundaries and start slowly speaking for yourself. This also allows you to reach out to your loved ones and seek professional help. Not only does it allow you to start thinking about yourself, but also learn ways to cope accordingly.

Signs of verbal abuse to watch out for

What are some common signs of being in an abusive relationship? (Image via Pexels/ Keira Burton)

Did you know shouting at children can be as harmful as physical abuse? It is important to note that individuals don’t have to scream or hit to be abusive. Covert abuse exists even without individuals raising their voices. They will give you the silent treatment until you are screaming to be seen.

Here are some common verbal abuse examples to watch out for:

Making jokes about your perceived shortcomings or inadequacies.

Patronising you about your lack of awareness.

Belttling your opinions and achievements.

Undermining your feelings and thoughts.

Use derogatory remarks and criticising appearance or intelligence

Blaming you for their own actions and behavior

Abuse is abuse, irrespective of the type you are experiencing. A lot of victims don't share their concerns and experiences because they feel it is not as serious as physical abuse. By learning to recognize the impact of types of verbal abuse, you learn to find safe exits for yourself. While it may seem next to impossible, you can slowly regain your sense of self-worth.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.