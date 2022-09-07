What is Victor Richards' Diet and Bodybuilding Routine?

Victor 'Vic' Richards is a writer, actor, poet, and bodybuilding icon who has stunned all with his mammoth physique.

At first glance, one would assume that Richards is an elite bodybuilder, perhaps the best of his era. However, you will be shocked to learn that he has never competed professionally.

Yes, the 300-pound bodybuilding behemoth never made it to the stage, but it isn't for any reason other than the fact that he didn't want to.

Despite never competing at the highest level, Richards is revered as a bodybuilding legend. So how did he get so big? Here's some insight into his diet and routine.

Victor Richards' Bodybuilding Diet and Routine

The 56-year-old eats a whopping 8,000 to 12,000 calories a day. Yes, you heard that right.

Richards consumes anywhere from 8,000-12,000 calories depending on his training intensity. That's an obscene amount of calories, even for his size. It isn't uncommon for bigger bodybuilders to consume calories upwards of 5000, but 12,000 is pure insanity.

Sure, Richards boasts elite genetics. That's apparent from his insane muscle mass, metabolic rate, and his proportions. However, it would be discrediting his hard work if one said he had his genes to thank for his enormous physique.

“I eat as much as I can of brown rice, oatmeal, eggs and cassava. I like a lot of chicken breasts and eggs, sometimes 60 egg whites in a day, sometimes 10-15 chicken breasts," says Richards.

The mammoth of a man sure does eat like one. From the statement above, it seems Richards isn't too concerned with tracking his calories and prefers to wing it when it comes to his meals.

When in the region of 10,000 and above, maybe it gets frustratingly hard to track. We wouldn't know. He eats 60 egg whites a day, that's five dozen. That means he gets roughly 216 grams protein just from his egg whites. If that wasn't enough, he tops things off with 10-15 chicken breast, enough for a week's worth of protein in one day.

Come to look at it: he's got a pretty old-school outlook on bodybuilding. He simply stuffs himself with an inhuman amount of calories, trains as hard as he can, gets ample rest, and reaps the results. Bodybuilding is a simple equation when you've got nothing but calories to consume and weights to lift.

As for his workouts, Richards is an advocate of fasted exercise. You might find it difficult to believe that a man who consumes 10,000 calories daily also has time to fast, but yes, he does.

"I believe in doing my first workout in the morning on an empty stomach because a hungry man is an angry man. Angers often helps fuels my workout," says Richards.

Takeaway

Victor Richards is a big man, perhaps the biggest of them all. His diet and routine is fascinating but not surprising for sure. He truly loves bodyuildng as an art, as he committed to it without wanting to go pro or get a following.

He simply wanted to look the way he wanted and feel good about himself, which is what fitness is all about.

