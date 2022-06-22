What Is the Wheel Pose (Urdhva Dhanurasana) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The wheel pose (Urdhva Dhanurasana) is an intense backbend pose in yoga that requires great flexibility and strength.

Also known as the Upward Bow Pose, Full Wheel Pose, Back Bridge or Chakrasana, the wheel pose is a beginner to intermediate level asana that helps open the shoulders, chest and hips.

Although it's an easy and beginner-level pose, it requires enough strength to successfully do the wheel pose in the correct form. This yoga pose can be done at the end of a yoga session.

How to perform the wheel pose (Urdhva Dhanurasana): Correct form and technique

Start on your back with your feet on the floor at a hip-width distance and knees bent. Your hips should be directly under your knees.

Put your hands on either side of your ears, and keep your palms down. Your fingers should point towards your shoulders.

Without allowing your feet to move apart, inhale deeply, and as you exhale raise yourself partly to put the crown of your head on the floor.

Make sure you do not put your weight on your head.

Pin your elbows to the midline, and bring your elbows towards one another.

Pull your arms into their sockets, and begin to arch your upper and middle back.

Maintain the posture, and on the next inhale, push down with your feet and hands, and lift your body into the pose.

Make sure to straighten your arms as much as you can, and keep a slight bend in your knees throughout the pose.

Twist your inner thighs to the ground, and reach the tailbone towards your feet in the back of your knees.

Keep your head relaxed; raise your sternum in the direction you are facing, and bring your tailbone towards your feet.

To deepen the stretch, bring your feet closer to your hands, and keep your shins and forearms perpendicular to the ground.

Hold for ten breaths, and slowly lower your body to the ground without moving your head.

Watch this video for reference:

Important beginner tips

Consider these tips when practicing the wheel pose in yoga:

If you have stiffness in your shoulders, try keeping your hands slightly wider than your shoulder distance before you lift your body. The extra space between your arms will help you straighten your shoulders better.

To avoid any balance difficulty, try this pose with the wall for support. For that, put two blocks against the wall, and place each hand on them. Push up, and continue the next move as mentioned above.

If this yoga pose is hard on your wrists, lean the blocks against the wall, and keep them at a 45-degree angle.

To deepen the pose, try lifting one leg straight upwards, and repeat on both sides. Bring your feet towards your hands, and lift.

Common Mistakes

Avoid these mistakes to get the most out of the Urdhva Dhanurasana and reduce the risk of strain or injury:

Contracting your glutes too intensely

Hyperextending your lower back and contracting your glutes too deeply can move your pelvis up and flex your spine. To avoid that, make sure to firmly press your glutes, and do not overdo it.

Spreading your feet and knees too much

If you spread your feet and knees too much, that will strain your lower back. To avoid splaying your legs and feet, keep a yoga block between your thighs, and squeeze it to help keep your legs parallel.

Benefits of wheel pose in yoga

The primary benefit of the wheel pose in yoga is that it helps open your chest. As a result, that can help you feel more energetic throughout the day.

Additionally, this yoga pose helps improve your spinal mobility and strengthens your legs, arms and shoulders. The Urdhva Dhanurasana acts as a front body stretch and also helps lengthen and strengthen the vertebrae and hip flexors.

As it opens your chest, shoulders and hips, it works in opposition to sitting postures that are common causes of backache and stiffness.

Bottom Line

The wheel pose should not be attempted if you have chronic issues or injuries to your shoulders, knees, neck, back or wrists. Moreover, this pose is not recommended for pregnant women.

When doing the wheel pose, make sure you're flexible and strong enough to bend. Do not force your body into this pose, as that can strain your muscles and cause severe pain.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far