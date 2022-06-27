What is Yin Yoga? Basics and Benefits

Yin Yoga took the Americas by storm in the 1980s when it was first brought to California.

It's a rather slow-paced style of yoga that incorporates traditional Chinese medicinal practices and principles. The purpose behind that is to reignite our energy channels, which can grow weary or weak due to our hectic schedules. In this style of yoga, the asanas are typically held for three to five minutes.

Practitioners of Yin Yoga claim that our internal energy channels tend to get depleted due to the stresses of modern life, exhaustion, insomnia, anxiety, etc. The goal of Yin Yoga is to rejuvenate these energetic pathways and manifest positive thoughts through breathing, posture and patience.

Benefits of Yin Yoga

While this style of yoga is deeply impactful to mental well-being, it comes with numerous other benefits as well, such as:

Helps restore mobility

In this day and age when most of us are glued to our desks, it’s easy to let go of our flexibility.

Moreover, there are limitations from injury, posture, exercise habits, etc. Holding these asanas for prolonged periods can help release tension in tight muscles, tissues and joints, subsequently restoring our mobility.

Releases stress

Of course, the intent behind this yoga is to rejuvenate the mind and restore energy. The slow-paced nature of this exercise enables the mind to release stress and tension and improve mood.

Teaches balance

Making time for this quiet, relaxing practice can help you plan your days better. If you can take time out of your busy schedule for a Yin Yoga class, you'll be able to take time out of your day to spend with yourself, creating a balance. That is made evident from the Yin-Yang symbol, which promotes the idea of balance and equality.

Improves circulation

Blood, oxygen, you name it. Yin Yoga helps improve the circulatory system by loosening up the body. What’s more, the breathing techniques incorporated in this practice can help you improve your breathing, while also contributing to better functioning of the body.

Promotes better sleep

The collective improvement in breathing, movement and mental health contribute to better sleep at night. Yin Yoga practitioners who may have suffered insomnia in the past have reported improved sleep quality after starting this exercise.

Sharpens focus

The prolonged poses and breathing techniques are effective in improving focus and sharpening concentration. That can help reduce the effects of ADHD in people.

Takeaway

While Yin Yoga may be slow-paced for some, it can prove to be helpful for a variety of reasons.

If your work is getting you down, and you’re starting to feel stiff in areas and have unusual body pains, we suggest you find a class near you and give it a shot. It may be just the style of yoga you need to help unwind. Considering Yin Yoga's growing popularity, it shouldn’t be so difficult to spot one around the neighbourhood.

