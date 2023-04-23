What You Need to Know About Atherosclerosis: Symptoms and Prevention Tips

Atherosclerosis or arteriosclerosis is the thickening or hardening of the arteries due to plaque formation. Deposits of fatty substances, cholesterol, cellular waste materials, calcium, and fibrin make up plaque. The artery walls stiffen and thicken as a result as they accumulate there.

Your cardiac health may be affected by arteriosclerosis as early as your forties since the condition becomes more severe over time. With this disease, there is a chance of blood clots forming or plaque splintering, which can fully block the arteries, sever the oxygen supply and result in a heart attack or stroke. About half of all deaths globally are brought on by diseases related to arteriosclerosis.

Common Symptoms of Atherosclerosis

The early stages of atherosclerosis frequently show no symptoms and develop slowly over time. However, if the illness worsens, symptoms could start to emerge. Here are a few typical atherosclerosis symptoms:

1) Chest pain or discomfort

Also known as angina, this form of pain or discomfort can happen when the arteries are restricted, preventing the heart muscle from receiving enough blood and oxygen.

2) Breathlessness

This symptom might appear when the arteries are restricted, which prevents the heart muscle from pumping blood efficiently.

3) Fatigue

Fatigue or a lack of energy might result from the heart muscle having to work harder than usual due to restricted arteries.

4) Numbness

Numbness or weakness on one side of the body might result from arteriosclerosis, which damages the arteries that carry blood to the brain.

5) Speech difficulty

This symptom might appear when the arteries that carry blood to the brain are affected by atherosclerosis.

6) Vision issues

Vision issues can result from arteriosclerosis, which can potentially impair the arteries that feed blood to the eyes.

What Causes the Hardening of Arteries

Hardening and narrowing of arteries are symptoms of arteriosclerosis. This happens when a substance called plaque, which is composed of fat, cholesterol, and other chemicals, accumulates inside the arteries. Blood flow to the afflicted portions of the body decreases over time as a result of the plaque's hardening and artery-narrowing effects.

The repercussions of artery hardening on your health may be severe. A heart attack may result from the hardening and narrowing of the arteries that carry blood to the heart.

Similarly, a stroke may result from the narrowing and hardening of the arteries supplying blood to the brain. Peripheral artery disease, which develops as arteries supplying blood to the legs and limbs thin down and rupture, can also be caused by arteriosclerosis.

Arteries can also stiffen at an earlier age as a result of high blood cholesterol levels. Excessive intake of trans and saturated fats in the diet is the primary cause of elevated cholesterol in many people. Aside from this, the following factors can also cause artery hardening:

Hardening of the arteries in the family

Diabetes

Increased blood pressure

Not working out

Excessive weight

Smoking

Measures for Preventing Atherosclerosis

There are several steps you may take to avoid developing arteriosclerosis, despite the fact that it can be a dangerous condition. The following advice will help you avoid arteriosclerosis:

1) Keep a healthy weight

Obesity or being overweight can raise your risk of arteriosclerosis. Try to keep your weight in check by eating a balanced diet and getting frequent exercise.

2) Exercise frequently

Maintaining a regular exercise schedule will help lower your cholesterol and minimize your risk of atherosclerosis. On most days of the week, try to get at least 30 minutes of moderate activity.

3) Maintain a nutritious diet

Eating a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats will help ward off arteriosclerosis.

4) Avoid smoking

Smoking increases the risk of atherosclerosis. Quit smoking as soon as you can to improve your heart health.

You can lower your risk of arteriosclerosis and enhance your general health by following these tips. It's crucial to speak with your healthcare practitioner right away if you're exhibiting signs of atherosclerosis so that you can get the right diagnosis and timely treatment.

