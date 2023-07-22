When Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari lost a ton of weight with help from King of Saudi Arabia

Back in 2014, Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari, a resident of Saudi Arabia had lost a record weight of more than 700 pounds (320 kg) following intervention from the country's King.

The man who weighed around 1345 pounds (610 kg) back then was ordered by the King that he be brought to Riyadh for treatment.

Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari lost around 700 pounds post hospitalisation

The 20-year-old- man, who was unable to leave his house for around two and a half years owing to his weight, had to be airlifted from his home to the hospital in Riyadh. Due to some technical difficulties, a part of his house had to be demolished to safely carry him outside with the help of a specially made crane.

In an interview with Sayidaty magazine, Dr. Aa’ed al-Qahtani, who's responsible for handlingMohsen Shaari's treatment, assured his well-wishers that his health was gradually improving.

He also assured that post undergoing a bariatric surgery, Mohsen Shaari's heart and lungs were functioning better. He had also reduced inflammation and improved muscle strength. Moreover, he was also able to move his feet, something he was completely incapable of doing in the last few years.

However he was only able to do these small movements, and for the ones that require complex motor skills, Shaari had to take help from others. To be able to sit on a chair, he needed to be transported with the help of a special pulley, and to move around, he required a wheelchair suited to his specific needs.

Dr. Abdeljabbar al-Yamani, managing director, King Fahd Medical City (the hospital Shaari was admitted to), referred to him as “the smiling man” owing to his strong sense of character, positivity and determination.

As of 2017, it's reported that Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari weighs around 68 kg. It's also believed that he had his last surgery in 2018 to remove the extra skin following the surgery.

Why did the King help Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari?

It's believed that Saudi King Abdullah decided to help Shaari as a gesture of goodwill, to promote better health standards among the Arabic population who at that time were going through a health crisis.

Shari's is not an isolated event. A similar incident a man in Pakistan also had to be airlifted and transported via a helicopter for treatment in Lahore. Noorul weighed around 330 kg and had to be operated to allow him to function in a healthy manner.

What sets him apart from Shaari's case, though, is their age. While Shaari was young, Noorul was comparatively older, which made the treatment process a bit complicated.