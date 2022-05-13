Which Exercise Burns the Most Calories? Here Are 7 Exercises That Will Help You Lose Weight Quickly

If weight loss is your ultimate fitness goal, learning what exercises burn the most calories and including them in your weight loss training program could be the best thing to do.

When it comes to weight loss, the fact is – the more intense an exercise is, the more calories it helps to burn. This means exercises that increase your heart rate and target several muscle groups burn more calories and help you lose more fat. Various studies and research suggest that exercises such as HIIT (high-intensity interval training), which combines several intense activities with a few minutes of less intense activities, burn more calories than other workouts.

But if HIIT isn’t your thing, there are various other calorie-burning exercises that you can do. You can opt for any of the below-given workouts according to your fitness level and preferences.

Here are some of the most effective exercises to burn more calories:

1) High-knee running

High-knee running is a very effective cardio exercise. This exercise elevates your heart rate and also strengthens your lower body. If you want to burn more calories in a shorter duration, always opt for high-knee running.

To perform the exercise:

Run while lifting both your knees as high as possible.

Make sure to pump your arms in a controlled manner up and down.

2) Mountain climbers

The mountain climber is also an amazing cardio workout that acts as a full-body exercise. Since this exercise requires you to use your entire lower and upper body, it’ll help you burn a lot of calories in a short duration.

To perform the exercise:

Take a plank position with your shoulders directly over your hands.

Tighten your core and lift your left knee towards your chest.

Return to the plank position again and repeat the same with your right knee.

As you build strength, try to repeat the moves as quickly as possible.

3) Kickboxing

Kickboxing is another exercise that can help you burn a tremendous amount of calories. This exercise mainly works on your upper body and abs without putting a lot of tension on your legs, thereby making it a great exercise for people with hip or knee pain. Plus, it also improves your cardio strength, balance, upper body fitness, coordination, aerobic power and agility.

If you want to get started with kickboxing, learn a few boxing moves including uppercuts, jabs, hooks and crosses. You can also include lunges, squats and ducks to burn more calories and make the exercise even more challenging.

4) Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks is a beginner-level cardio exercise that increases your heart rate and also offers incredible full-body training. Since this exercise doesn’t require a lot of space, it may be easily done at home.

To perform the jumping jacks:

Stand straight and upright with both your feet together.

Put your arms on your sides.

Jump in a controlled manner with your legs at a shoulder-width distance. As you jump, lift both your arms over your head.

Repeat at least 15 times.

5) Stationary cycling

Stationary cycling is a vigorous workout that burns a good amount of calories. It keeps your heart rate elevated and also burns a lot of calories in less than 30 minutes. To get started, always begin with a quick warm-up and then start with a one or two-minute speed and three to four minutes of recovery intervals.

6) Loaded kettlebell or dumbbell carries

Dumbbells and kettlebells carries are some of the most effective exercises to strengthen your core and lose weight. It works as a full-body workout that can assist you in building strength if you keep increasing your weight over time.

To burn more calories, however, make sure the dumbbell or the kettlebell is heavy enough so that the moves come from your core and glutes. To perform the exercise, hold the weights on your sides with your back and chest open, shoulders down, abs tight, and lats perfectly engaged.

7) Swimming

Swimming is basically a low-intensity workout that burns calories, strengthens your muscles and improves your heart and lung capacity. It is important to note that approximately 30 minutes of freestyle swimming burns the same amount of calories as jogging, however, the latter is not recommended for people with limited mobility and joint issues, while swimming is less painful for the body and is more enjoyable.

Summary

Always remember that the number of calories an exercise burns varies from one person to another and also depends on several factors, including fitness level, age, weight, etc. Before starting any workout plan, consult a certified fitness trainer to seek guidance on what type of exercise will be best for your fitness level. Start with the basic exercises and opt for low weights.

