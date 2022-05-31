Which Exercises Burn the Most Calories in 30 Minutes?

There are tons of exercises that can help you burn calories and lose weight. Some are better than others, which is why we created this guide to help you find the ones that burn the most calories in less time.

In a short amount of time, you can get a good exercise. Try high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, which involves short bursts of exercise at more than 70 percent of your aerobic capacity. One HIIT method involves alternating between 30 seconds of high-intensity exercise and one minute of rest.

Best Exercises to Burn More Calories

1) High Knee Running

This is a cardio exercise that increases your heart rate while strengthening your lower body.

To do high knee running:

Run in place while lifting your knees as high as possible.

Pump your arms up and down quickly.

2) Butt Kicks

The butt kicks workout is a wonderful cardiovascular activity for warming up the body, keeping the heart rate up, and burning calories. This is an excellent leg warm-up exercise since it strengthens the hamstrings and prevents injuries.

To do this exercise:

Lift one heel toward your buttocks.

Rep with the opposite heel.

Pump your arms, lift your knees, and alternate your heels.

3) Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers imitate the arm and leg movements made when climbing a real mountain, but at a considerably faster pace. The action works several of your body's muscles, including those in your legs, abdomen, buttocks, and hips, while also burning calories.

The mountain climber is a full-body workout that also gets your heart pumping. You'll burn a lot of calories in a short amount of time because you'll be using your entire body.

To do this exercise:

Place yourself in a plank position. Placing your shoulders over your hands is a good idea.

Raise your right knee till it is level with your sternum.

To get back into the plank position, simply repeat the process. Rep with your left knee.

Quickly repeat the process.

4) Swimming

Swimming is a low-impact workout that increases muscle strength, blood flow, and lung and heart capacity while burning calories. Swimming for 30 minutes burns about the same amount of calories as jogging for 30 minutes.

Swimming, on the other hand, is a lower-impact activity. This may be an excellent exercise for you if you have joint problems or limited mobility. Do laps or water aerobics to improve your caloric expenditure while swimming.

5) Stationary Bicycling

Try intervals of high-intensity cycling if you have access to a stationary bike. In 30 minutes, stationary bicycling can burn a large amount of calories as a vigorous cardio workout.

Begin with a five-minute warmup, then by one-minute speed intervals followed by two-minute rest intervals.

Your speed intervals should be 7 to 9 on a scale of 0 to 10.

The recovery intervals should be between 5 and 6 minutes.

6) Sprints

Running is the finest calorie-burning workout in general. If you don't have time to run, do high-intensity sprints to get a quick exercise. When you work out, your body uses up stored energy quickly. Warm up by practicing jumping jacks or high-knee running before sprinting.

Before exercising, always warm up. This will prepare your body for physical exercise by raising your body temperature and blood flow. It also reduces your chances of being injured.

How to Get Started?

See your doctor for advice on starting a new fitness routine. Your doctor will suggest the best type of exercise for your current health and fitness level.

If you have certain health conditions that hindered mobility (like arthritis), consult a medical professional or a personal trainer. These experts can show you how to safely perform calorie-burning exercises.They might also suggest other changes and movements that will help you achieve your objectives.

They'll explain any safety measures you should take – for example, if you have diabetes, you'll need to monitor your blood glucose levels during and after exercise.

When you're ready to start a workout program, begin with: simple, basic moves; low reps and low weights.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you prefer to workout indoors or outdoor? At home exercises! Outdoor 0 votes so far