Which Exercises For Teenagers Are Safe? A Beginner's Guide

Exercises for teenagers should not be considered an optional matter. The more teens exercise, the better it is for their growth and health. It’s important to note that teens can workout the same way adults do, but because they’re still growing, it’s crucial to indulge in safe exercises first before moving to advanced routines.

These are some safe exercises for teenagers which will allow them to raise their fitness levels without injuring themselves. Some injuries at a growing age can have an everlasting impact, which is why it's essential to practice correct form while performing these workouts.

Here are 8 safe exercises for teenagers

Every exercise that a teen does should focus on improving their mobility, flexibility, strength, and form. If the exercises are performed without goals, it might not give the desired results in the long run.

1) Body weight exercises

Teenagers need to be able to pick up their own body weight before moving to weights. Body weight training is as effective as resistance training and will enable them to learn the correct form of an exercise. Additionally, it helps the muscles to absorb the external force without the risk of injury.

Some of the body weight exercises include push ups, squats, lunges, and pull-ups. There are quite a few variations of each which they can indulge in after learning the basic moves.

2) Extracurricular activities

Most schools provide extracurricular activities for growing children, especially teenagers. Exercises for teenagers do not need to be restricted within a room such as a studio or gym. They can explore activities such as dancing, swimming, football, basketball, and others which require them to move their muscles.

Sports for teens (Image via Pexels/Photo by RODNAE Productions)

These activities help them focus on physical fitness as well as building their team-work skills since most are team-based sports.

3) Various forms of cardio

There are innumerable types of cardio that teenagers can focus on when improving their fitness levels. Some of these exercises that teens are known to enjoy are jumping rope, cycling, running, and hiking.

However, there is nothing against teenagers using cardio machines such as ellipticals or treadmills. The reason it’s advised that they associate themselves with outdoor activities is to ensure their interest does not fade with time.

4) Yoga

When thinking about exercises for teenagers, it’s not necessary to stick to extreme, tiresome activities. It’s completely acceptable to start off a teen with yoga.

Yoga assists in improving mobility and flexibility, and helps with improving concentration and focus levels. Additionally, it instills a sense of calm in teenagers, which motivates them to add yoga to their daily routine as an adult.

5) Calisthenics for teens

Calisthenics is a form of workout that uses only body weight to exercise the muscles. Body weight is used to move the muscles and involves compound movements as well.

The primary difference between calisthenics and bodyweight exercises is that the former uses body weight and some equipment in the advanced stages while the latter only uses body weight. Moreover, teens will often move from body weight exercises to working with weights. Calisthenics, on the other hand, is a type of workout in itself. In fact, it is compared directly with weight training.

6) Sports

While extracurricular activities provide various sports as an option, it’s possible the schools do not have those everyday. Therefore, a better approach towards exercises for teenagers in terms of sports is to enroll them in proper coaching classes.

Regular practice will ensure that their muscles, joints, and fitness levels are worked on with proper resting days. Additionally, proper practice sessions involve everything from basic stretches, warm-ups, and even static stretches at the end.

7) Weight training for teens

Finally, there is no study which shows that teenagers should not indulge in weight training. It is fine to include weight training when noting down exercises for teenagers, but weights and reps need to be monitored.

Weight training for teenagers should include basic moves such as dumbbell bench presses, dumbbell rows, weighted squats, deadlifts, and others. The idea should always be to ensure they are using the correct form with a lighter weight instead of trying to lift as heavy as possible.

8) Daily chores

While this is not a conventional item on the list of exercises for teenagers, it still helps in raising the fitness levels of a teenager. Daily chores such as laundry, sweeping, or even taking out the garbage requires effort, and that will help in adding to their daily activity level.

Bottom line

Teenagers are usually active on a daily basis. The importance of exercises for teenagers is that it allows them to use their daily energy to improve their fitness levels.

While it may not be immediately effective since teenagers usually seem fit, if they start following a workout routine or involve themselves in exercises as a teen, it will be beneficial in the longer run.

Edited by Sabine Algur