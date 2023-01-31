Which Is the Healthiest Cooking Oil to Cook With?

Of late, there has been a lot of debate on the 'healthiest cooking oil', and rightly so.

Oil is a major ingredient in all cooking, and there are almost no dishes in any kind of cuisine which call for no oil. In fact, it's often considered that greater the amount of fat in a dish, the tastier it is.

As such, you are well within your rights to wonder about the healthiest cooking oils out there, which will not only bring healthy fat to your meal but also prevent inflammatory diseases.

In this article, we will look at which are the healthiest cooking oils and how they are good for you.

Why Should you Choose the Healthiest Cooking Oil?

When oils are heated, especially at high temperature, they reach a point where they begin to smoke. At this point, the oil's stability is compromised, and it begins to break down.

When that begins to happens, certain free radicals are released by the oil. These chemicals may be harmful to human health by damaging cells, which could eventually result in disease.

You should be especially careful about the oil you use for deep frying, as deep frying happens at high temperatures (Image via Unsplash/Ashwini Chaudhary)

Additionally, oils that are heated past their smoke point release a substance called acrolein, which can contribute to an unpleasant burnt flavour. It has also been suggested that breathing in airborne acrolein can be harmful to the lungs.

It's important to choose the healthiest cooking oils available because an unhealthy cooking oil can lead to a variety of lifestyle diseases. You should also try to consciously keep rotating cooking oils so that you are not having too much of the same kind of fatty acids (whether healthy or unhealthy).

Healthiest Cooking Oils: Which One to Use?

Mentioned below are some of the healthiest cooking oils you can opt for in your dishes:

1) Olive Oil

Olive oil is a good source of healthy fats (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

With a smoke point of about 350 degrees Fahrenheit (176 degrees Celsius), olive oil can be safely used in a wide variety of baked good and other recipes.

Since ancient times, olive oil has been considered one of the healthiest cooking oils for use in the kitchen. With a mild peppery or grassy flavour, it is suitable for baking, sauteing, and use in cold dressings.

Extra virgin olive oil's high levels of the antioxidant vitamin E make it a healthy choice. Oleic acid, the primary monounsaturated fatty acid in olive oil, has been shown in some research to possibly have anticancer and anti-inflammatory effects.

Widely considered as the healthiest oil to cook with, olive oil also contains oleocanthal and oleuropein, two powerful antioxidant compounds. Their potential anti-inflammatory properties include protecting against the oxidation of LDL (bad) cholesterol. Check out these health benefits of olive oil.

2) Avocado Oil

The high smoke point of avocado oil—roughly 520 degrees Fahrenheit (271 degrees Celsius)—makes it a great choice for high-temperature applications like deep frying.

It tastes similar to avocados but is essentially flavorless and can be used in place of olive oil. Like olive oil, it contains a high percentage of oleic acid, a fat that is good for your heart.

Compounds in avocado oil have shown promise in animal studies for reducing risk factors for cardiovascular disease like blood pressure, LDL (bad) cholesterol, and triglycerides.

There's some evidence that avocado oil can help alleviate joint pain by lowering inflammatory responses, improving nutrient absorption, and shielding cells from free radical damage.

Avocado oil is good for stir fries (Image via Unsplash @Frank Zhang)

3) Sesame Oil

The high smoke point of sesame oil is about 410 degrees Fahrenheit (210 degrees Celsius). This makes it one of the healthiest cooking oils to work with.

Sesamol and sesaminol, two antioxidants thought to be good for the heart and possibly protective against neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's, are found in abundance in sesame oil.

It's possible to use sesame oil for a wide variety of purposes, including sautéing, general cooking, and even salad dressing. It has a subtle nutty flavour that complements many dishes cooked on the stove. Check out more health benefits of sesame oil here.

For deep frying, it is advisable to check how many times a particular oil can be reused (Image via Pexels/Rathaphon Nanthapreecha)

4) Safflower Oil

Safflower oil is a controversial choice, but it's worth remembering that like any vegetable oil, it has health benefits and can be safely used in moderation. This oil has been fortified with heart-healthy fats and has been shown to reduce insulin resistance and blood sugar spikes.

The use of safflower oil for 16 weeks has been shown to increase HDL cholesterol, improve insulin sensitivity, and decrease inflammatory markers, all of which contribute to better overall health.

In conclusion, when it comes to oils for cooking, you can choose from a wide variety of brands and types. It's best to use oils that don't break down at high temperatures. When oils are heated past their smoke point, chemical reactions occur, and harmful byproducts can be created.

Olive oil, avocado oil, sesame oil, and safflower oil are just a few examples of the healthiest cooking oils that can withstand the high temperatures used in modern cooking.

