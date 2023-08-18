Which kidney disease does Sarah Hyland have? 16 surgeries and its aftermath explained

Sarah Hyland, the actress who portrayed the character of teenage Haley Dunphy in "Modern Family" for 11 successful seasons, has bravely shed light on her battle with kidney dysplasia. This congenital condition hampers the typical development of the kidneys, and Hyland's journey with the disease has been anything but easy.

According to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, kidney dysplasia occurs in about one in every 4,000 births and can either affect one kidney or both of them. The condition is usually detected during prenatal ultrasounds, but sometimes it may not be noticed till the child grows older and symptoms may start to show.

Unfortunately, for Sarah Hyland, her symptoms have been severe enough to require as many as 16 surgeries, including two kidney transplants, and have strongly impacted her personal and professional life.

Sarah Hyland's journey with kidney dysplasia

Opening up on the ‘Brad Behavior’ podcast, Sarah Hyland revealed that she was born with kidney dysplasia and was initially treated with medications to manage the condition.

However, when her health started to decline, she underwent her first kidney transplant in 2012, a surgery facilitated by her father donating his kidney. While the transplant was successful, Sarah’s body eventually rejected the organ, and she had to return to dialysis.

Fortunately, Hyland's younger brother matched as a donorm and she underwent her second kidney transplant in 2017 which was a success.

However, the long-term impact of her surgeries, which have included 16 procedures, has been profound. It led to adverse effects on her physical and emotional health, not to mention her career as an actress.

What is kidney dysplasia?

Kidney dysplasia is severe condition that hinders the growth of kidney development (Image sourced via Istock Photos)

Kidney dysplasia is a condition that begins in the womb, where the kidney tissue develops abnormally. It's a rare condition that typically affects only one kidney and is diagnosed in infancy.

In rare cases, it can lead to kidney failure, hypertension or proteinuria. In most cases, it's detected by chance during prenatal ultrasound tests or during tests for other conditions.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, kidney dysplasia occurs in about one in 5000 babies.

Dealing with complications and challenges after 16 surgeries

Had two complicated surgeries (Image sourced via Getty Images)

According to Buzzfeed News, Sarah Hyland gave a glimpse into her life with kidney dysplasia on the sets of “Modern Family.” It was an eye-opener for many about what an individual dealing with this condition may experience.

According to Hyland, while filming the show, she would play a scene and immediately collapse in "excruciating pain," causing Jesse Tyler Ferguson to find her curled up in a ball on set. The pain was so intense that she couldn't walk or stand without feeling unbearable agony.

Modern Family's actress had to go through a lot of complications after the surgery (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Apart from the surgeries to address the complications triggered by her kidney dysplasia, Hyland has had procedures related to endometriosis, an ongoing medical issue that co-occurs with her kidney dysplasia.

Endometriosis is a medical condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, often leading to severe pain and fertility-related problems.

Throughout her medical journey, Sarah Hyland has emphasized the profound influence of support systems in coping with her condition. She has expressed immense gratitude for her family, friends, and the "Modern Family" cast and crew who have stood by her side during her most challenging moments.

Having a strong support system can play a pivotal role in helping individuals facing kidney dysplasia and the aftermath of multiple surgeries to navigate the physical and emotional hardships that come with the territory.