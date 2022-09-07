Which Yoga Pose Is Called King of All Poses?

Sirasana - headstand yoga pose and also known as the 'king of all poses' - is a challenging pose but one that can be mastered over time.

It has several health benefits and is the pinnacle of most yoga practitioners' asana practice. If you're new to yoga or simply new to the term 'sirasana', you may find it helpful to learn a little more about this 'king of yoga poses' before attempting it on your own, including proper alignment, and how long you should hold it.

What is Sirasana or Headstand Yoga?

Sirsasana is derived from a Sanskrit word meaning head (sir) and pose (asana). The pose requires strength and control and balances the mind and body.

The Sirsasana pose is complex and includes inverting the body, allowing blood to flow back to the heart and brain, and revitalizing the cardiovascular and lymphatic systems. This advanced level Vinyasa pose is used to redirect energy into spiritual energy, increasing overall wellness.

How to Do Headstand Yoga Posture?

Here's how it's done:

Kneel on the floor with your knees under your hips and hands on the floor, keeping your palms down.

Bring your elbows to the floor so that they line up directly beneath your shoulders.

Clasp your hands together, interlacing your fingers.

Adjust as needed so that your elbows are the same width apart as the shoulders.

Release your hands from your elbows.

Put your head on the floor, with the crown of your head at your ankles and the back of your head resting between your hands.

Straighten your legs as you lift your hips into a plank position.

Walk your feet towards your head till they're positioned over the shoulders.

Tips and Techniques

Headstand has been called the 'King of Poses' because of its reported benefits. Yoga teachers may object to it, though, as they feel that the neck is too risky a weight to bear in this pose.

This guide is meant as a general instruction only. We recommend practicing this pose in the presence of a teacher who can help you with your alignment.

Here are some tips and techniques:

When you are learning headstand, remember to breathe.

Whenever you feel your shoulders tensing up or your breathing is restricted, it means you're likely holding your body in an unnatural position.

The easiest way to learn headstand is to begin by strengthening the upper body.

Once you've achieved vertical alignment in the upper body, you won't need as much strength to balance.

Use props or modifications (such as a wall or a chair) to help you get into the pose.

Benefits

Some benefits of this pose are:

1) Reduces stress and anxiety: The Headstand is a posture that encourages you to draw your attention inward, making it a helpful choice for releasing anxiety or stress. Combined with deep breathing, the headstand is an effective way to combat the effects of stress on the body.

2) Improves focus and concentration: Inversions, or upside-down poses, are used to increase blood flow to the brain. That can help you feel more alert and focused. Inversions also help reduce fear and worry by improving your ability to keep the mind sharp and clear.

3) Enhances blood circulation: If you want to make the most of your blood circulation, give the headstand a try. The increased blood flow to the scalp will help deliver nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles, which can help you grow more luscious locks.

4) Helps in improving digestion: By reversing the effects of gravity on the digestive organs, you can help move stuck material, release trapped gases, and improve blood flow to the digestive organs — increasing nutrient absorption and delivery to the cells.

5) Strengthens the core: The headstand pose is an excellent core workout. You will rely on your core strength to hold your legs up and keep your balance throughout the pose. Having a strong core makes you more durable, less prone to injury, and more flexible in yoga, as well as in overall life.

6) Stimulates lymphatic system: Flipping onto your head helps stimulate the lymphatic system, which is a network of nodes and fluids in the body that removes waste products from the blood. That can help you feel healthier overall.

Takeaway

Yoga is a wonderful form of exercise that involves both the mind and body, making it a perfect fit for just about everyone. Even if you are already practicing yoga, the aformentioned pose can still be completely new for you.

Sirsasana is a great asana but shouldn't be overdone. Be cautious when first starting this exercise; start out slowly; do simple versions, and gradually work your way up to more challenging versions. With the right precautions and techniques, you should be able to enjoy the extensive benefits of Sirsasana.

