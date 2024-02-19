Whitney Thore weight loss: All you need to know

Whitney Thore weight loss has been a topic of discussion since a long time. She is accustomed to weight criticism; after all, a TLC show titled My Big Fat Fabulous Life is likely to elicit heated reactions. However, not all criticism has come from outsiders.

Tired of being referred to as the dancing big girl, Whitney Thore of My Big Fabulous Life took things into her own hands, vowing not only to shed weight but also to document her difficult journey.

Whitney announced in November 2020 that she had shed 70 pounds. Fans suspected that she was preparing for surgery to help her lose weight.

Patients who require bariatric surgery are frequently advised to shed some weight before the surgery.

The reality TV personality rose to prominence in 2015, right after going viral with her acrobatic routines.

Whitney was putting on over 200 pounds while in college. She received a diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome. Whitney almost stopped dancing as she felt embarrassed about her weight.

She stated “Most of my adult life consisted of dramatic weight gain, a PCOS diagnosis, self-loathing & a non-stop desire to lose weight and be this girl again — until I realized how insane this was,” Whitney explained alongside a since-deleted throwback pic of herself via Instagram in 2018. “I know, because I’ve lived it, that thinness does not equal happiness and it does not equal physical or mental health.”

Whitney, 39, took to the social media platform Instagram on February 12 to upload a video showcasing her complete body as she got ready to mark her father's birthday.

After several admirers commented on her great weight loss and that she looked "half" her height, the TLC personality replied to suspicions about surgery in an amended caption.

Whitney has since spoken up about her mother's health issues regarding cerebral amyloid angiopathy. She continues to actively mourn and lament her enormous loss. This was evident during the Season 11 premiere, which centred on Babs' burial.

In the run-up to Season 11, numerous My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans commented on Whitney's physical appearance. Whitney appeared much slimmer, leading onlookers to suspect that she may have undergone surgery. She was fed up and told the audience the truth.

"I see a lot of chatter online and people have asked me, 'Have you had weight loss surgery?' or something like that. No I haven't," Whitney continued. "On the show, I'll talk about my weight more, but in my personal life, I don't really find it necessary to talk about how much I weigh. It's just not something that I care to focus on and talk about."

Whitney Thore didn't like the accusations roaming around the internet. Hence, she came out and addressed the issue on her instagram:

"hate addressing this, but no, I have not had medical intervention to lose weight. In 2015 (season 1), I weighed 385 pounds. In 2018, I lost 50 pounds. When my mom got sick and eventually died, I lost 50 more. I weigh 285 pounds and I have been this weight for almost a year now. This is the second time in my life I’ve lost 100 pounds. I’m still very fat. Thank you for the compliments, but I really don’t like obsessing over my body and I don’t like it when others do it either

Whitney currently weighs 285 pounds and has maintained that weight for about a year. She also says that this is only the second time she has shed 100 pounds in her entire life. However, losing fat is not an important concern for Whitney at this point in time.