Why you should add bird dog crunches to your core workout routine?

Bird dog crunches are a variation of the bird dog exercise, which is a core strengthening exercise that targets multiple muscle groups, including the abdominals, lower back and glutes.

Bird dog crunches add an additional element of abdominal engagement to the traditional bird dog exercise.

How to perform bird dog crunches?

Core strength

Start on your hands and knees, with the hands directly under the shoulders and knees under the hips.

Engage the core muscles by drawing your belly button towards the spine.

Extend your right arm straight out in front of you while extending your left leg straight back behind you. Keep the hips and shoulders parallel to the ground.

Once you have stabilized your balance in the extended position, bend your right elbow, and bring it toward your left knee while crunching the abs.

Hold the crunch position for a second, feeling the contraction in the abs.

Slowly extend your right arm and left leg back out to the starting position.

Repeat the movement on the opposite side by extending your left arm and right leg and crunching the left elbow towards the right knee.

Continue alternating sides for the desired number of repetitions or time.

Remember to focus on maintaining proper form throughout the exercise.

Keep the core muscles engaged, and avoid arching or rounding the back.

Start with a few repetitions, and gradually increase the intensity as you become more comfortable with the exercise.

What kind of exercise is the bird-dog?

Bird dog crunches are a popular core strengthening exercise that targets multiple muscle groups, including the abdominals, lower back and glutes. It's commonly used in various fitness routines and rehabilitation programmes to improve core stability, balance, and posture.

Bird-dog exercise muscles worked

Abdominal muscles

Bird dog crunches primarily target the core muscles, including the deep stabilizing muscles of the abdomen and lower back. However, it also engages several other muscle groups throughout the body.

Here are the main muscles worked during the bird dog exercise:

Abdominals

The rectus abdominis (six-pack muscles) and the transverse abdominis (deep core muscles) are activated to stabilize the trunk and maintain proper alignment during the exercise.

Lower back

The erector spinae muscles, which run along the spine, are engaged to provide stability and support to the lower back.

Glutes

The glute muscles (gluteus maximus, medius and minimus muscles) of the buttocks are activated to maintain balance and extension of the hip.

Hip stabilizers

The hip abductor and adductor muscles, along with the deep hip rotators, work to stabilize the hip joint during the movement.

Shoulders and upper back

The muscles of the shoulder girdle, including the deltoids, rhomboids and trapezius, help stabilize the upper body and maintain proper alignment of the shoulders.

Quadriceps and hamstrings

The front thigh muscles (quadriceps) and the back thigh muscles (hamstrings) are engaged to support the extended leg.

By targeting these muscle groups, bird dog crunches help improve core strength, stability and overall body coordination. It can also contribute to better posture and reduced risk of lower back pain when performed correctly and consistently.

Bird dog exercise benefits

Abdominal muscles

The bird dog exercise offers several benefits for the body and overall fitness. Here are some of the key benefits of incorporating bird dog crunches into your workout routine:

Core strength

The bird dog exercise primarily targets the core muscles, including the abdominals, lower back and deep stabilizing muscles. By regularly performing bird dog exercises, you can develop greater core strength, stability and control, which are essential for proper posture, balance and functional movements.

Spinal stability

The bird dog exercise helps strengthen the muscles that support the spine, like the erector spinae muscles. By improving spinal stability, you can reduce risk of lower back pain and improve overall spine health.

Improved balance and coordination

The bird dog exercise challenges balance and coordination by requiring you to maintain stability while extending and alternating your limbs. Regular practice can enhance your proprioception (awareness of your body's position in space) and improve balance and coordination in various activities.

Posture enhancement

As bird dog crunches target the muscles responsible for maintaining good posture, like the core and back muscles, it can help improve overall posture. Strengthening these muscles can counteract the negative effects of prolonged sitting or poor posture, leading to better alignment and reduced strain on the spine.

Total body engagement

While the focus of the bird dog exercise is on the core muscles, it also engages other muscle groups like the glutes, shoulders and hip stabilizers.

This exercise promotes overall body strength and integrated muscle activation, contributing to functional fitness and overall physical performance.

Rehabilitation and injury prevention

The bird dog exercise is often used in physical therapy and rehabilitation programs. It can help in the recovery from back injuries, improve spinal stability after surgery and enhance overall strength and mobility.

Additionally, by strengthening the core and improving body mechanics, bird dog exercises can help prevent future injuries.

Remember to perform bird dog crunches with proper form and control to maximize its benefits and minimize risk of injury. If you have any specific health concerns or injuries, it's always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or a qualified fitness trainer before starting a new exercise program.

