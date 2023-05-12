Why ascorbic acid must be in your skincare regimen?

Have you ever heard of ascorbic acid? It's the main ingredient in most vitamin C serums, but is it just another fancy-sounding ingredient? Or can it actually make a difference in your skincare regimen?

In this article, we take an in-depth look at ascorbic acid and why you need it in your skincare regimen. We will cover everything from what it does for your skin to how much you should use and how often.

So, if you're looking for a quick refresher on why this vitamin is so important, read on to find out.

What is ascorbic acid?

It is form of Vitamin C (image via pexels / jessica ticozzelli)

Ascorbic acid is a form of vitamin C that can be found in many fruits and vegetables. It's an antioxidant, meaning it helps protect the body against free radicals unstable molecules that cause damage to skin cells.

It also has natural anti-inflammatory properties, effectively reducing redness and irritation from acne breakouts or sunburns. Additionally, this ingredient may help boost collagen production (which keeps your skin firm) and even out pigmentation issues like dark spots or hyperpigmentation over time.

Why it must be in your skincare regimen

1) Antioxidant

Improves skin texture (Image via Pexels/Ron Lach)

It's a powerful antioxidant, which helps protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals.

Free radicals are unstable molecules that can cause oxidative stress, which in turn can lead to premature aging, inflammation and other skin problems. By neutralizing free radicals, ascorbic acid helps keep the skin healthy and youthful-looking.

2) Collagen synthesis

Ascorbic acid is also essential for the synthesis of collagen, a protein that gives skin its strength and elasticity.

Collagen production naturally declines as we age, which can lead to fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. By stimulating collagen synthesis, ascorbic acid can help improve the skin's texture and reduce signs of aging.

3) Skin brightening

Brightens skin (Image via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

it can also help to brighten the skin by inhibiting production of melanin, the pigment that gives skin its color. That can help reduce appearance of dark spots, hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone.

4) Wound healing

It plays a key role in wound healing by promoting the production of new tissue and helping strengthen the skin's barrier. That can help speed up the healing process and reduce risk of scarring.

How does it work?

Gentle for all skin types (Image via Pexels/Ekaterina Bolovtsova)

Ascorbic acid is a powerful antioxidant that can help improve the look and feel of skin.

It's a natural ingredient derived from vitamin C, which helps protect against free radicals in the body. Free radicals are molecules that cause damage to cells, leading to premature aging and other skin issues like acne.

It's also a great alternative to chemical ingredients like retinol, as it's gentle enough for all skin types, even sensitive ones.

Can I use it alone?

Removed dead skin cells (Image via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

You can use ascorbic acid alone, but it's not recommended. You should always use it in conjunction with other skincare products.

It's an exfoliant that helps remove dead skin cells and reveal healthy, glowing skin. It works by breaking down lipids in the stratum corneum (the outermost layer of skin).

However, if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, using this product on its own may cause irritation or breakouts, as it's so strong.

Ascorbic acid is a powerful antioxidant that can help improve look and feel of skin

Reduces irritation and rosacea (Image via Pexels/ Ekaterina)

It can also prevent premature signs of aging, as well as sun damage. This acid has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties that work to reduce redness in the skin, which makes it ideal for sensitive complexions or those with rosacea.

Although there are many antioxidants available (like vitamin C), only ascorbic acid offers these benefits:

Protects against free radicals

Helps collagen production (helps keep skin firm)

Improves elasticity

Reduces hyperpigmentation

There are many reasons why ascorbic acid should be your new best friend in skincare. Overall, it's a versatile ingredient that can provide a wide range of benefits for the skin.

By working as an antioxidant, stimulating collagen production, brightening the skin and promoting wound healing, it can help keep the skin healthy, youthful and radiant.

