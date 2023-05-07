Why azelaic acid should be your new skincare staple?

Azelaic acid (also known as azelaic acid) is a naturally occurring substance that's produced by yeast. It's been used for thousands of years to treat skin conditions, and it's often found in skin-care products.

That's because this ingredient can address a range of issues, including acne, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, aging skin, and more — without drying out your complexion.

Benefits of Azelaic Acid For Skin

Here are some of the reasons why you should add azelaic acid to your skincare routine.

1) It's a great way to treat acne

Azelaic acid is a great way to treat acne. It's an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agent that helps to reduce the size of pores, reduce oil production, and can even help with acne scarring.

helps in reducing inflammation. (image via pexels / shvets production)

In fact, it's been shown to be more effective than benzoyl peroxide in treating moderate-to-severe inflammatory acne. And unlike other treatments for breakouts (like retinol), azelaic acid will not dry out your skin or cause irritation!

2) It helps with post-acne hyperpigmentation

The most common form of hyperpigmentation is post-acne scarring. It's what happens when your body produces too many melanocytes (the cells that produce pigment) in one area, causing discoloration to the skin in that spot.

prevents hyperpigmentation. (image via pexels / ron lach)

Azelaic acid can help with this by inhibiting tyrosinase - the enzyme responsible for making melanin, a brown pigment that gives our skin its color and reducing inflammation in the skin.

lightens your skin tone. (image via pexels / yan krukau)

That means it not only prevents hyperpigmentation from occurring but also treats existing dark spots on your face.

3) It can help with rosacea

If you've ever experienced the redness and flushing that comes with rosacea, azelaic acid can be a godsend. It helps reduce inflammation, which is a major cause of rosacea symptoms.

helps with rosacea (image via pexels / antoni)

In addition to reducing the appearance of redness and blotchiness, azelaic acid also helps improve skin texture and tone.

4) It lightens your skin tone

Azelaic acid is a skin-lightening agent. It can help treat hyperpigmentation, including melasma and age spots, as well as freckles.

Melasma is a common condition that can appear as brownish, grayish or blue-black patches on your face. The affected areas are often symmetrical across both sides of the face.

improves your skin texture. (image via pexels / polina tankilevitch)

Age spots are flat patches of discolored skin that appear due to age (or sun damage), usually on hands and arms but sometimes also on other areas of your body like chest or backside too!

5) Anecdotally, it works against wrinkles and sagging skin

Azelaic acid is a great ingredient for anti-aging skincare because it can help with wrinkles, sagging skin, and fine lines. Anecdotally, there are plenty of people who have seen results from using azelaic acid as part of their routine.

prevents wrinkled skin. (image via pexels / arina k)

Azelaic acid works by exfoliating the top layer of your skin while also reducing inflammation and redness in the deeper layers. When used in combination with other anti-aging ingredients like retinol, it can help make your skin look younger by improving texture and tone.

Azelaic acid is versatile and helpful for a variety of skin concerns

Azelaic acid is a versatile skincare ingredient that can help with a variety of skin concerns. It's been shown to reduce acne, lighten your skin tone, improve hyperpigmentation and rosacea and even help with wrinkles and sagging skin.

If you're looking for a new skincare ingredient, azelaic acid is a great choice. It's versatile and can help with many different skin concerns. The best part is that it doesn't cost much more than other topical treatments (and sometimes even less!). So if you're not already using this powerful compound on your face, now might be the time to start

Poll : 0 votes